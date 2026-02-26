Birmingham Legion FC Sign Jamaican International Nico Brown

Published on February 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - Birmingham Legion FC today announced the signing of Nico Brown, adding a dynamic and versatile piece to the club's roster as the team continues to strengthen its squad for the season ahead.

Brown arrives in Birmingham as one of the more intriguing wide players available this offseason. Comfortable on either side of the pitch, he has the ability to slot in as an outside back or push higher as an attacking wide option, giving Legion valuable tactical flexibility. His profile is built on pace, power, and direct play, consistently stretching defenses and creating mismatches in wide areas.

Going forward, Brown's explosiveness and confidence on the ball allow him to isolate defenders and win 1v1 battles. He has shown he can turn those moments into real end product, contributing both goals and assists. Defensively, he brings discipline and awareness, pairing physical tools with a strong tactical understanding that allows him to adapt quickly across roles. In open space, he is notoriously difficult to beat.

The 27-year-old recently earned his first senior cap with the Jamaican National Team, marking a major step in his career and signaling his continued rise at the international level.

"Nico gives us speed and versatility at outside back," said Head Coach Jay Heaps. "He defends well and can create scoring opportunities in the attack. He fits extremely well in the locker room and helps us on and off the field.

Brown was a player in demand throughout the offseason, drawing interest from multiple clubs. Legion moved early to secure the signing, with Brown making it clear that Birmingham was where he wanted to continue his development.

With his athletic profile, positional versatility, and upward trajectory on the international stage, Brown adds another high-impact option as Legion continues shaping a competitive and aggressive squad for the season ahead.

Get ready for a night that explodes on and off the pitch. Join us March 7th for the Home Opener as Nico lights up the field with the same energy that'll ignite the sky after the final whistle. Fireworks. The Best Atmosphere in Town and a player who turns every touch into a moment.







