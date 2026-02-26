Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces the Addition of 4 Academy Contracts Coming from Project 51O
Published on February 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC has announced the addition of four Project 51O development players who have earned Academy Contracts with the first team: Alejandro Caracheo Luna, Emilio Martinez, Bradley Roberson, and Jonathan Polio pending league and federation approval.
Emilio Martinez was named the 2025 Project 51O Player of the Year and Jonathan Polio has featured for the El Salvador U20 National Team. All four progressed through Project 51O to earn first-team contracts as the club continues to finalize its roster for the 2026 season opener.
"This group of young men has shown the work ethic and commitment deserving of first-team Academy Contracts," said Director of Soccer Nana Attakora. "We believe Academy Contracts are the product of long-term discipline and professional standards, all of which these four players have demonstrated during their time with Project 51O."
The Academy Contract group will wear the following numbers for Oakland Roots SC: Emilio Martinez #42, Bradley Roberson #44, Jonathan Polio #55 and Alejandro Caracheo Luna #57. Luna is a Goal Keeper from Stockton, California, Martinez is a defender from Concord, California, Roberson is a forward from Santa Cruz, California, and Polio is a defender from Oakland, California.
