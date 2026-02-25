Oakland Roots SC Unveils 2026 CHARLY Kits Rooted in Myth, Movement, and the Town

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots Sports Club today released the 2026 Official USL Championship CHARLY Jerseys in partnership with front-of-jersey partner Anthem Blue Cross, a premier partner of the club. Returning to the jersey is the Oakland-based fashion resale marketplace, ThredUp on the back above the player's name and number, and Ava Community Energy on the sleeve, the Roots Official Clean Energy Partner. New to this season's Roots jerseys is another East Bay home-grown healthcare innovation story, Penumbra, appearing on the lower back of the kits.

"Oakland always tells its story through culture, creativity, and community," said Chief Marketing Officer Edreece Arghandiwal. "This jersey is inspired by Lake Merritt and the belief that no matter what's beneath the surface, something strong always rises. Honoring a place so vital to the spirit of The Town made this kit deeply personal."

To celebrate the launch of the 2026 kits, Oakland Roots SC has partnered with Sun Creature, a multi-award-winning and Oscar-nominated animation studio known for world-class, narrative-driven work.

"Collaborating on something that sits at the intersection of sport, fashion, and folklore made us incredibly excited," said Sun Creature Studios. "Drawing from Oakland's local mythology and energy, the animation is designed to be quick, impactful, and full of hidden details. It was a privilege to work with such a great team, and we can't wait for the animation to take on a life of its own."

Early drawn animation studies by Sun Creature.

The animated short brings the spirit of the kits to life through movement, myth, and mood - blending Oakland folklore, community energy, and modern animation craft into a cinematic moment that feels both grounded and otherworldly. More than a reveal, the film is a story - one that mirrors the duality of The Town: shadow and light, grit and beauty, past and future.

Primary Kit: "The Oak-ness Awakens"

Long before it became a design motif, the Oak-ness Monster lived in Oakland's collective imagination.

Stories of a mysterious creature in Lake Merritt date back decades - whispered sightings of a serpentine figure breaking the water's surface, ripples moving against the wind, shapes disappearing just as quickly as they appeared. Sometimes dismissed as shadows or reflections, other times embraced as folklore, the legend persisted because it belonged to the people of The Town.

The Oak-ness Monster became a symbol of Oakland itself: unseen by many, deeply felt by those who know. A reminder that not everything powerful needs to be loud or proven. That mystery can coexist with truth. That something can live beneath the surface and still shape the story above it.

In this kit, the Oak-ness Monster isn't presented as a spectacle. It's embedded and hidden in the ripple, revealed only in certain light. Like Oakland's history, culture, and resilience: always present, never obvious, impossible to erase.

Born of the lake.

Born of The Town.

A deep matte black base is layered with a subtle gloss-black ripple pattern, inspired by the movement of water across the lake's surface. Hidden within the waves is an abstract dragon-eel hybrid - the Oak-ness Monster - rewarding those who look deeper. Silver accents highlight the crest, numbers, and detailing, while the inner collar bears the phrase "Born of The Town." Subtle coordinates of Lake Merritt are etched beneath the collar, grounding the myth in a real place.

Secondary Kit: "Mosaic in Motion"

Mosaic in Motion is the daylight counterpart - a celebration of color, culture, and connection.

If the 2025 black kit was a night mural, the 2026 secondary kit is morning - vibrant, open, and forward-looking. Finished with a full-color Oakland Roots crest and subtle mosaic detailing on the collar and sleeves, this kit reflects Oakland's multicultural soul and future-focused optimism.

In a continuation of stability, the 2026 Oakland Roots SC CHARLY Second Kit pulls from the tradition of the 2024 and 2025 First Kit. Styled now with a white base color, overlaid with a striking mosaic of geometric shapes. This kaleidoscope of colored shapes symbolizes diversity and unity, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the club and community.

For fans looking to purchase, the 2026 jerseys will be available online starting today, February 25, 2026. Shoppers can also find the jerseys in person on Saturday, February 28, from 11 am - 4 pm at the Lunar New Year Parade in Oakland, with booths at Lincoln Square Park and a second one at Wilma Chan Park. Fans will also be able to purchase at Oakland Fans Fest at Fruitvale Station on Sunday, March 8, and snag one at the Home Opener on March 14, 2026.







