Rhode Island FC Acquires Minnesota United FC Forward Logan Dorsey on Loan for 2026 Season

Published on February 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has acquired forward Logan Dorsey on loan from Major League Soccer organization Minnesota United FC for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The 23-year-old comes to the Ocean State after a prolific rookie season with Minnesota United FC 2, and is the third Rhode Island FC player to join the club from the North Star State.

"Logan is a proven goalscorer at both the collegiate and professional levels," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "His relentless work rate and keen eye for goal will help add an extra dimension to our attack."

After being selected 55th overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft by Minnesota United FC, Dorsey enjoyed a breakout season with the club's MLS Next Pro reserve side. Finishing the season as the club's leading scorer with 12 goals in 22 appearances, Dorsey helped fuel MNUFC2's run to the MLS Next Pro Western Conference Semifinals. The Evergreen, Colorado native scored nine goals in his final 11 games of the season, including a stellar run of goals in five-straight regular-season games. Dorsey also finished third on the team with four assists.

Prior to his rookie campaign, Dorsey split four collegiate seasons at the University of Kentucky (2023-2024) and Gonzaga University (2021-2022), finishing each season as the program's leading scorer. During his senior season in 2024, Dorsey became the first Kentucky Wildcat in program history to record two hat tricks in a single season en route to a career-high 14 goals in 18 appearances. He led the team with 50 shots and 29 shots on goal during the breakout campaign, earning nods to the Sun Belt Conference First Team and All-Tournament teams. In total, Dorsey netted 27 goals in four collegiate seasons, including nine goals in 26 appearances with Gonzaga.

Name: Logan Dorsey

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Weight: 182 lbs.

Birthday: July 9, 2002

Hometown: Evergreen, Colorado

Previous teams: Minnesota United FC 2 (MLS Next Pro), University of Kentucky (NCAA), Gonzaga University (NCAA)

RIFC now has 23 players under contract for the 2026 season:

2026 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer, 29-Jacob Castro

DEFENDERS (8): 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 4-Hugo Bacharach, 5-Grant Stoneman, 15-Frank Nodarse, 22-Nick Scardina, 24-Karifa Yao, 32-Hamady Diop

MIDFIELDERS (7): 7-Dwayne Atkinson, 10-Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson

FORWARDS (5): 8-Leo Afonso, 9-JJ Williams, 11-Noah Fuson, 14-Logan Dorsey, 20-Jamin Gogo Peters

