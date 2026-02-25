Republic FC Acquires Midfielder Aaron Essel from St. Johnstone FC

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC announced that the club has acquired midfielder Aaron Essel via transfer from Scottish Premiership club St. Johnstone FC. Essel has also signed a new contract with Republic FC and will be added to the team's roster pending league and federation approval, as well as the receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Aaron brings energy, athleticism, and a strong work ethic to our team," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "His experience in other leagues and at the international level has set him up well to help us compete for trophies this year."

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Republic FC this season. Sacramento has a passionate soccer community and a club with big ambitions, that's exactly the environment I've been looking for," said Aaron Essel. "I can't wait to get on the pitch and give everything for the badge and the fans."

Essel began his professional career in his home country of Ghana and featured for Bechem United FC of the Ghana Premier League from 2021-2024, where he made 68 appearances. In 2024, he signed with Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone FC. All across competitions - including league play, Challenge Cup, and League Cup, Essel made 20 appearances and added a goal and an assist.

The 20-year-old spent the 2025 season in the U.S. on loan to MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC. In 17 appearances, he recorded two goals and one assist and ranked second on the team with an impressive 86% passing accuracy. He also converted his three attempts for North Texas in penalty shootout victories during the season.

Essel continues to flourish on the international stage as well. He has featured at multiple age levels in the Africa Cup of Nations, most recently with the U-20 team last May. Later that month, he earned his first call up to Ghana's senior National Team for an international friendly against Nigeria earned his first cap.

The countdown is on for the start of Republic FC's 2026 season. The Indomitable Club will begin its quest for silverware at home against defending Western Conference Champion FC Tulsa on Saturday, March 7. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.

TRANSACTION: St. Johnstone FC transferred Aaron Essel to Republic FC. Sacramento signed Edwards to a new contract ahead of the 2026 season.

Aaron Essel

Position: Midfielder

Jersey Number: 15

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 184 lbs.

Birthdate: July 30, 2005

Age: 20

Hometown: Takoradi, Ghana

Nationality: Ghana

Last Club: St. Johnstone FC

How Acquired: Transfer







