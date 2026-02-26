El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer Announce Partnership with RISE Performance

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer has launched a new partnership with RISE Performance, an athletic training facility focused on equipping athletes with the physical tools that impact on and off-field performance. This new partnership promotes Locomotive Youth Soccer's mission to continue providing youth players and coaches with access to premier development tools to drive athletic achievement in El Paso.

Founded in 2018 by El Paso native and former NCAA Division I standout Carlos Hernandez, a Conference USA and Big Ten Conference champion who continues to hold local and regional track and field records, RISE Performance was built on a foundation of elite athletic experience and a deep commitment to developing high-level competitors.

Locomotive Youth Soccer and RISE Performance have both aligned with their standards, vision and long-term mission as a strength and conditioning partnership.

"RISE Performance embodies exactly what we value in collaboration," Locomotive Youth Soccer director Ulysus Torres said. "Their leadership, knowledge, and commitment to athlete development directly support what we are building at El Paso Locomotive for our players and families."

The club is excited to welcome Coach Carlos Hernandez and Coach Andre Collins to the Locomotive family and look forward to the impact this partnership will have on our athletes as the standards of performance and development continue to rise within the organization.

Hernandez is the founder and owner of RISE Performance and has over a decade of experience training athletes and building performance systems designed to improve speed, power, explosiveness and overall athletic development. His goal is not only to develop stronger and faster athletes but to build confident and disciplined competitors who understand what it takes to perform at a high level.

Collins has been a cornerstone of RISE Performance since Day One, serving as the lead trainer and right-hand man for the past seven years. With a dual-sport collegiate background, Andre competed in both track and field and basketball at Doane University in Nebraska, developing a deep understanding of speed, explosiveness and high-level athletic performance. His passion for developing young athletes and his seven years of hands-on coaching experience make him a vital part of the RISE Performance mission and Locomotive Youth Soccer partnership.

Additional announcements and details about the RISE × Locomotive collaboration will be shared as the formal integration and rollout of this partnership unfolds.







