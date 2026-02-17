El Paso Locomotive FC Unveil 2026 'Hueco Tanks Kit'

Published on February 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC unveiled its new alternate jerseys dubbed the Hueco Tanks Kit ahead of Los Locos' 2026 season presented by Speaking Rock Casino. Things kicks off Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Southwest University Park with tickets available for purchase now at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

The new threads were showcased for Locomotive Season Ticket Members at their 2026 kickoff event on Friday night at Southwest University Park. The jerseys are now on sale to the general public online and will be available in-store beginning Saturday, February 13 at 10 a.m. MT.

The "Hueco Tanks Kit" is an ode to the oasis 30 minutes east of downtown El Paso, famous for its natural water-logged rock basins, ancient photographs and distinct geology. Over 10,000 years of human history have been tracked back to this area with strong Native American roots and heritage.

The "Huecos", a Spanish name designated for the rock basins which trap and hold rain to gain their structure, serve as the backdrop for the kit release and inspiration for the jersey itself. As featured in the video that accompanies the release, the kit takes elements from these formations and the markings that reflect the people that roamed this area and their culture.

Hueco Tanks became a recreational site in the early 1900s and was later leased by Fort Bliss for military training. The property was then purchased by El Paso County in 1965 and opened as a state park in 1970. Today, Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site is carefully protected for its significant archaeological, cultural and natural resources, serving both recreational visitors and Native communities with spiritual ties to the area.

Unique features of this kit include the navy-clad collar, a first for a Locomotive jersey. The cream-colored base is covered with a light blue design that mimics the carvings and drawings found at the State Park today. The coloring of the design also represents water, perhaps the area's most vital resource that drew people in and served as a source of living for nearly 10 millennia.

Featured in this campaign are Locomotive athletes current and new who should provide fans with spectacular moments in these threads on the pitch. The players range from Eric Calvillo, the club's all-time leader in starts and maestro in the midfield, to Rubio Rubín, a high-profile offseason signing up top on a mission to put the ball in the back of the net.

Also in this release is the paired goalkeeper jersey dubbed the "Marigold Kit". The gorgeous flowers central to Día de los Muertos have deep roots in the Borderplex region both in nature and cultural significance. November 1 also serves as the date Locomotive's season ended last year in the First Round of the USL Championship Playoffs, but as Sebastian Mora-Mora details, who sports the kit in the release, Los Locos hope to use that heartbreak as fuel for 2026.

"The most important goal for us this season will be to fight for a championship trophy," Mora-Mora said. "We want to be up there fighting with the best of the best teams at the end of the day. We want to fight for the goal of being our best day in and day out, and that will be what drives us as the season goes on."







