Detroit City FC Sets New Season Ticket Member Record

Published on February 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club announced today that the club has set a new record for season ticket members, marking the highest total in team history.

The club has already increased its highest season-ticket membership total 20% this year, and that number continues to grow daily. The new benchmark underscores the continued growth of the club's supporter base and the passion of the DCFC community as the team prepares for the upcoming USL Championship campaign. Season ticket members will once again pack Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, creating one of the most unique and energetic matchday environments in American soccer.

"This club has always been built on the commitment of our supporters, and reaching a new record for season ticket members is a testament to what they've created here in Detroit," said Detroit City FC CEO Sean Mann. "Their belief in this club - from our early days to today - continues to push us forward on and off the field."

Season ticket members receive access to all home USL Championship regular season matches at Keyworth, priority access for future seasons at AlumniFi Field, and exclusive benefits throughout the year. DCFC is scheduled to open AlumniFi Field, the club's new 15,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium in Detroit's Corktown/Southwest Detroit area, in 2027.

With a month left before the season, Gold and Bench Box sections have already sold out, so supporters still interested in securing their place for the upcoming season should visit detcityfc.com for more information on available ticket options and supporter sections while they last.

