New Mexico United Preseason Game vs Colorado Rapids 2 Moved to Santa Ana Soccer Complex, Kickoff Adjusted

Published on February 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United's preseason match on Saturday, Feb. 21, against Colorado Rapids 2 will now be played at the Santa Ana Soccer Complex due to an unplayable surface at the First Financial Training Center. Kickoff is now set for 12:30pm. Please park in the lot for Field 11, which is closest to Field 10, where the game will be held. This is the same field where New Mexico United played to a 0-0 draw with Utah Valley University, and over 900 fans attended the first home preseason game of 2026.

Fans who had already purchased a ticket to the match at the First Financial Training Center will be credited for their purchase.

This match is happening alongside the Classic Spring Cup at the Santa Ana Soccer Complex this weekend. Since parking is limited and it may take some time to get to the lot near Field 11, we recommend arriving early. Parking at the complex is $5 per vehicle cash only.







