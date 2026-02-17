New Mexico United Preseason Game vs Colorado Rapids 2 Moved to Santa Ana Soccer Complex, Kickoff Adjusted
Published on February 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
New Mexico United's preseason match on Saturday, Feb. 21, against Colorado Rapids 2 will now be played at the Santa Ana Soccer Complex due to an unplayable surface at the First Financial Training Center. Kickoff is now set for 12:30pm. Please park in the lot for Field 11, which is closest to Field 10, where the game will be held. This is the same field where New Mexico United played to a 0-0 draw with Utah Valley University, and over 900 fans attended the first home preseason game of 2026.
Fans who had already purchased a ticket to the match at the First Financial Training Center will be credited for their purchase.
This match is happening alongside the Classic Spring Cup at the Santa Ana Soccer Complex this weekend. Since parking is limited and it may take some time to get to the lot near Field 11, we recommend arriving early. Parking at the complex is $5 per vehicle cash only.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 17, 2026
- Three SRFC Players Invited to U.S. Soccer Mini ID Camp - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United Preseason Game vs Colorado Rapids 2 Moved to Santa Ana Soccer Complex, Kickoff Adjusted - New Mexico United
- Brooks Thompson Joins FC Dallas on Short-Term Loan - Lexington SC
- Detroit City FC Sets New Season Ticket Member Record - Detroit City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Unveil 2026 'Hueco Tanks Kit' - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks Entertainment Announces Shinedown, Coheed & Cambria Coming to Weidner Field - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Preseason Game vs Colorado Rapids 2 Moved to Santa Ana Soccer Complex, Kickoff Adjusted
- New Mexico United Announces Launch of 2026 Black & Yellow Bash
- New Mexico's Own Cristian Nava Signs Contract with New Mexico United Ahead of 2026 Season
- New Mexico United Signs Forward Joseph Melto Quiah
- New Mexico United Signs Forward Joseph Melto Quiah