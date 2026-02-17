Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on February 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)







This past week the Carolina League's Lynchburg Hillcats rebranded as the Hill City Howlers, Atlético Dallas named Peter Luccin manager for their inaugural 2027 USL Championship season, and the SPHL expanded the President's Cup format.

Highlights from this week come from the Carolina League, Pioneer League, United Soccer League Championship, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Women's National Basketball Association, Unrivaled Basketball, NBA G League, United Football League, Canadian Football League, National Lacrosse League, League One Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee Association, and Major League Table Tennis,

BASEBALL

Carolina League

The Lynchburg Hillcats are excited to announce the Hill City Howlers as our new team identity and our continued Single-A affiliation with the Cleveland Guardians. Following an extensive process, the team decided on the Howlers as the brand to rally and unite the city of Lynchburg. The Howlers are represented by five mascots, highlighted by Indy the Werewolf, who tunneled their way from neighboring Spring Hill Cemetery to City Stadium to enjoy the sport of baseball. "We needed some energy," Narang said of the rebrand. "Getting a jolt of energy to the team, to the organization, and to the community, was important. And what we landed on is something that has not been done before in Minor League Baseball." The Hill City Howlers branding features a traditional, classic-style script font, which embraces both the historic legacy of baseball in Lynchburg and the circus-like nature of Minor League Baseball. The secondary logos, inspired by the location of City Stadium and its connection to the cemetery across the street, bring a forward- thinking brand design to MiLB.

Hillcats rebrand as Hill City Howlers

Hill City Howlers GM Matt Ramstead on the team's name change

The Augusta GreenJackets, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, are thrilled to announce the coaching staff for the upcoming 2026 season. Brad Stoll has officially been named Manager of the GreenJackets, his second season with the team and first at the helm. Stoll takes the lead for his first managerial gig at the pro levels, following one season spent as the first base coach for the GreenJackets. He joined the Braves' system following nearly 20 years coaching at Lawrence High School in Kansas. During his time with the Chesty Lions, Stoll won a 6A State Championship in 2009 and saw two former players go on to play in Major League Baseball: Garrett Cleavinger and Bryce Montes de Oca. Stoll's additional experience lies in the Cape Cod League, where he was an assistant with the Falmouth Commodores from 2009-15 and again in 2024. Stoll replaces Wynston Sawyer, who has been promoted to High-A Rome, where he will manage the Emperors after two seasons in the same role in Augusta.

Pioneer League

The Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers are rebranding as the Freebirds, debuting a bold new identity rooted in local culture, fearless fun, and winning baseball.

Midwest League

The 30th season of Lansing Lugnuts baseball will be headed by manager Javier Godard, the Athletics announced. Godard's Lugnuts make their debut with a three-game homestand vs. the Dayton Dragons from Thursday, April 2, through Saturday, April 4, at Jackson Field. The 30-year-old Godard ("go-DARD") had previously served as Lugnuts hitting coach during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, working with future Major Leaguers Tyler Soderstrom, Lawrence Butler, Denzel Clarke, Brett Harris and Max Muncy. He moved up to Double-A Midland as hitting coach in 2023 before managing the Single-A Stockton Ports the last two seasons. Godard, a native of Baruta, Venezuela, becomes the Lugnuts' 20th all-time manager.

South Atlantic League

The Atlanta Braves, in conjunction with the Rome Emperors, announced the High-A coaching staff which includes the 14th and newest manager of the franchise, Wynston Sawyer. After managing the Single-A Augusta GreenJackets for two seasons, Sawyer makes the jump to High-A Rome for the 2026 season and will be surrounded by a host of familiar faces in the clubhouse. Sawyer, a California native, was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles as a catcher in the eighth round (238th overall) of the 2010 MLB Draft out of Scripps Ranch High School in northeast San Diego. He elected free agency after seven years in the Orioles organization and went on to play three more years of affiliated baseball, reaching as high as Triple-A Rochester within the Minnesota Twins system. In two seasons with the Augusta GreenJackets, Sawyer compiled a 116-142 record in the Carolina League.

Southern League

The Columbus Clingstones, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced the club's coaching staff for the 2026 season. The Clingstones will be managed by Nestor Perez, who returns to the Braves' Double-A affiliate for the first time since serving as a bench coach for the Mississippi Braves in 2021. Perez, 49, becomes the second manager in Clingstones history and enters his 10th season as a manager in the Braves organization. He previously served as manager of the rookie-level Florida Complex League Braves from 2023-25, guiding the club to a combined 71-100 (.415) record and a Florida Complex League championship in 2023. Perez was the recipient of the "Bobby Cox Award," presented annually to the individual who best represents top performance in Atlanta's minor league system, for his work with Double-A Mississippi in 2021.

California League

In conjunction with the Athletics, the Stockton Ports are thrilled to announce the field staff for the 2026 season. Darryl Kennedy will take the helm for the Ports in 2026 after serving as manager for the Lugnuts in 2025. In 2024, his first season in the A's organization, he was assistant hitting coach for Midland. Prior to joining the A's, he served as the bench coach for the KBO Hanwha Eagles from 2021-23 and spent 12 seasons coaching at multiple levels in the Kansas City Royals organization. Jim Gott returns to the Ports as pitching coach for the second season, after serving in the same role for the Arizona A's in 2024 and the DSL A's in 2023.

SOCCER

United Soccer League Championship

Atlético Dallas announced the appointment of Peter Luccin as the club's first team manager, marking the organization's first technical staff hire and a major milestone as the club continues building toward its inaugural USL Championship season. Luccin brings a distinguished playing and coaching resume to Atlético Dallas, along with deep ties to the North Texas soccer community. He will lead the technical staff and will play a central role in shaping the team's competitive identity, culture, and player development-driven philosophy in line with the club's overall sporting vision. "This role is about more than tactics or results - it's about building something meaningful," said Luccin. "Atlético Dallas represents a clear vision for what a modern club can be: competitive, connected to its community, and committed to developing players the right way. Being trusted to help lay that foundation is something I take very seriously."

"The fans will see from day one what we're trying to achieve." Watch our first interview with Peter Luccin - The first manager in the history of Atlético Dallas.

Birmingham Legion FC announced the signing of forward Romario Williams, adding a proven goal scorer and experienced professional presence to the club's roster, pending league and federation approval. Williams, a Jamaican international, arrives in Birmingham having built a reputation across the USL as both a consistent scorer and a hard-working, team-first forward. Known for his professionalism and competitive mentality, Williams has built his career on relentless movement, physicality, and a willingness to do the work that helps teams win, whether that shows up on the scoresheet or not. On the field, Williams has been one of the league's most productive and involved attacking players over the past two seasons. During the 2024 season, he averaged 3.51 shots and key passes per 90 minutes, ranking among the top 10 strikers in the league. He followed that performance in 2025 with 2.93 shots and key passes per 90 minutes, finishing 12th among USL strikers while continuing to play a major role in attacking build up and chance creation.

Major League Soccer

Back-To-Back MVP And FIRST MLS Cup Title! Best of Messi in MLS

Canadian Premier League

Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced the addition of Yiannis Tsalatsidis (YAA-NEE SA-LA-SEE-THESE) as first assistant coach for the upcoming season. The Winnipeg-born coach joins Pacific with an impressive coaching pedigree including holding a Canadian National A License, the highest certification available for coaches in Canada. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and clear on the work ahead, said Tsalatsidis. "We are building a team of 20 leaders, where no one has to ask for permission to step up. This responsibility will express itself as a team that has no limits."

National Women's Soccer League

Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced the removal of top defender Savy King from the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) season-ending injury list (SEI). King was placed on SEI following a cardiac event at the club's match on May 9, 2025. Following the incident, King underwent successful open-heart surgery and began a comprehensive rehabilitation process. King will now be available for selection for the club's preseason exhibition matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational and ACFC's regular season, which begins Saturday, March 15 at BMO Stadium. "This is a moment that I have been waiting for since I woke up from my surgery," said King. "I never imagined that something like this could happen to me, but as soon as I knew I could play again, there was never a doubt that I could get back here. It would not have been possible without the support of my family, teammates, the ACFC medical and technical staff, and the doctors at Cedars-Sinai. I am forever grateful for them. I cannot wait to be back out there in front of the fans and everyone that has supported me on this journey."

Angel City's Savy King looks to make a difference after collapsing on the field during a game due to a heart abnormality.

Bay FC announced the club has acquired midfielder Claire Hutton from the Kansas City Current in exchange for $1.1 Million in intra league transfer funds. The 2025 NWSL Best XI First Team selection will join Bay FC in a historic transfer, with the exchange representing one of the highest transfer fees between two NWSL clubs and one of the highest for any women's player worldwide. "Claire is an important signing for us. She's a top-quality player who is tight on the ball, and she has the mobility and physical presence to break up play," said Head Coach Emma Coates. "Despite her age she brings experience and a strong mentality, and we believe she has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world. The most exciting part for us is her desire to keep getting better, and we're excited to support her through the next stages of her career and even more excited to see the impact she will have at Bay FC."

The Kansas City Current has acquired midfielder Croix Bethune, the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Midfielder of the Year and Rookie of the Year who won gold with the United States at the 2024 Olympic Games, from the Washington Spirit. In exchange for Bethune, the Current sent $900,000 in intra-league transfer funds and an additional $100,000 in allocation funds. Bethune's contract with Kansas City runs through the 2027 season. "We are excited to welcome Croix to Kansas City," said KC Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long. "The Kansas City Current is the preeminent example of a club attracting, investing in and developing elite young talent like Croix. Croix is a remarkable player who brings such an infectious joy to the sport, thrives in big moments and creates opportunities for herself and for her teammates. She shares the same championship-winning mindset that is paramount at the Current, making her a perfect fit for our club."

Denver Summit FC announced the club's inaugural coaching and high-performance staff ahead of its first season in the National Women's Soccer League. Led by Head Coach Nick Cushing, the staff brings a wealth of experience across the professional, international, and collegiate levels, positioning Summit FC to build a world-class environment for players on and off the pitch. Joining Cushing on the technical staff are Angela Salem and Alan Mahon as assistant coaches, along with former England international Karen Bardsley as Goalkeeping Coach, and James Mitchell as Video Coach. "Our staff reflects the standards and ambition of this club from day one," said Nick Cushing, Head Coach of Denver Summit FC. "Each of these individuals brings elite expertise, strong character, and a player-first mindset. Together, we are building an environment that supports high performance, development, and a style of football that our players and fans will be proud of."

The North Carolina Courage and midfielder Ashley Sanchez have agreed to a contract extension through the 2027 NWSL season, the club announced today. Sanchez was set to become a free agent following the 2026 season. Across two seasons in Courage Country, Sanchez has 49 regular season appearances, scoring seven goals and adding six assists. The California native led the Courage in both categories in 2024 and was nominated for the NWSL's inaugural Midfielder of the Year award at the end of that season. "Ashley embodies the style of play that we want to continually evolve at this club. Her technical quality, creativity and competitiveness elevate everyone around her. We are delighted that she has committed to the Courage and look forward to challenging and supporting her through the next phase of her career - there's plenty more to come," said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

Gainbridge Super League

Fort Lauderdale United FC announced that it has named Paul Jennison the Head Coach of its Gainbridge Super League side, effective immediately. Jennison, who opened the 2025/26 season as the club's Goalkeeper Coach, becomes the third head coach in club history. "Paul has earned this opportunity through his work ethic, leadership, and commitment to our players," said Tyrone Mears, President of Soccer. "He has been an important part of our technical staff this season and understands the standards and culture we are building at Fort Lauderdale United. We believe in continuity, we believe in our pathway, and we have full confidence in Paul as we enter a critical stretch of the season." Jennison joined Fort Lauderdale United FC in July and has played an integral role within the technical staff throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

HOCKEY

SPHL

The SPHL announced an expanded President's Cup format, which was unanimously approved last week by the league's Board of Governors. The new format will increase both the semi-finals and finals to a best-of-five series, while the first round will remain a best-of-three series.

American Hockey League

Colorado Eagles captain Jayson Megna scored four goals and assisted on three others as the Pacific Division captured the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge at a sold-out BMO Center. It was the third win in four years for the Pacific Division, which defeated the Central Division by a 3-1 score in the championship game. Megna, the captain of the Western Conference All-Star side, scored three goals in a 4-1 win over the North Division in their opening match, and added a goal and two assists in a 3-2 win over the Atlantic Division. He was named the BMO Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Challenge. Needing to win by four goals in their finale to advance out of the round-robin portion of the night, the Central squad pulled out a 4-0 victory over the Pacific team to set up a rematch in the championship game.

AHL All-Star Classic Recap

The Eastern Conference held off a late charge to record an 18-15 win in the 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at the BMO Center, home of the Rockford IceHogs. Konsta Helenius, the 19-year-old forward from the Rochester Americans, won the CCM Fastest Skater event with a time of 13.770 seconds, and AHL goal-scoring leader Arthur Kaliyev of the Belleville Senators clocked a blast at 104.0 miles per hour to win the CCM Hardest Shot title. Leading the Western Conference, Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Jagger Firkus became just the sixth player in AHL history to go a perfect 4-for-4 in the Hard Rock Casino Rockford Accuracy Shooting event while the San Diego Gulls' Calle Clang stopped 16 of 18 shots to earn CCM Top Goaltender honors. Abbotsford Canucks forward Ben Berard stole the show with a highlight-reel goal in the Upper Deck Breakaway Relay. The Eastern Conference raced out to an 8-1 lead through four events, winning three of the four heats in the Inglasco Puck Control Relay and taking the Fortune Tires Rapid Fire event.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic hosted by the Rockford IceHogs in Rockford, Illinois kicked off with an exciting day of skills challenges!

Professional Women's Hockey League

Ottawa Charge Ronja Savolainen Highlights - Spotlighting the PWHL in Italy 2026

United States Hockey League

The United States Hockey League (USHL) Fall Classic will be played in Chicago, Ill. at Blackhawks Ice Center, home of the Chicago Steel, from Sept. 16-20, 2026. The Steel begin play in its new home on the west side of Chicago next season at USG Arena, located in the four-sheet facility that serves as the official training home of the Chicago Blackhawks. "We are extremely excited to host our marquee, season-opening event in the new home of the Chicago Steel and the Chicago Blackhawks training facility," said Glenn Hefferan, USHL President and Commissioner. "The Steel, Chicago Blackhawks, Blackhawks Ice Center, and the Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois (AHAI) will provide our players with great exposure for NCAA and NHL scouts in a major hockey hub, and shine a spotlight on players across top youth programs in North America. Thank you to the Pittsburgh Penguins, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau, corporate partners, and hundreds of volunteers for their tremendous support in building this event over the past decade. We look forward to welcoming more than 400 professional, college, and junior scouts to a new location next year."

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Chelsea Gray joins SportsCenter to discuss winning the 2026 Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament, the WNBA CBA negotiations and more.

Unrivaled Basketball

Allisha Gray vs Chelsea Gray in Unrivaled 1-on-1 Finals For $200K - Full Highlights.

UPSHOT League

A new chapter in women's professional basketball begins on March 1, 2026, as The UPSHOT League hosts its first open tryout for female athletes pursuing a professional pathway. The Hoops Showcase will take place from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Novant Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina. A second open tryout is scheduled for March 15 in Jacksonville, Florida, at FSCJ South Campus, also from 1:00-4:00 p.m. These open tryouts mark the first official step for players as the league prepares for its inaugural season. Led by Commissioner Donna Orender, former President of the WNBA, The UPSHOT League brings elite leadership and a bold vision to the women's sports landscape. Orender co-founded the league with Andy Kaufmann, founder of Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, combining deep experience in professional sports, community development, and innovative fan engagement. "These tryouts represent more than roster spots -- they represent real opportunity," said Orender. "The UPSHOT League is committed to creating a professional platform where women athletes are valued, supported, and connected to their communities in meaningful ways. These women will be new heroes in new cities."

NBA G League

James Akinjo (Grand Rapids Gold) Wins 2026 G League Next Up Game MVP. He scored the game-winning three-pointer and finished the final with 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal.

College Park Skyhawks guard RayJ Dennis Made Franchise HISTORY With 47 Points!

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The DC Defenders announced that the team has acquired tight end Briley Moore from the Columbus Aviators in exchange for nose tackle Patrick Jenkins. Moore returns to the Defenders after being selected by Columbus in the 2026 UFL Draft. He previously spent the past two seasons with DC, appearing in four games during the 2024 season, when he recorded seven receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown. His season was impacted by a knee injury suffered in Week 3, though he later returned to action. Moore returned fully healthy in 2025, playing in all 10 games for the Defenders and totaling 15 receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Here are the uniforms for the defending UFL Champions DC Defenders.

Canadian Football League

The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced that the football club has signed American quarterback Jake Maier to a one-year contract. "Jake is a veteran quarterback who will add experience and leadership to our locker room," said Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Dinwiddie. "I just missed him in Calgary, but I'm excited to get the opportunity to have him as a part of our organization here in Ottawa." Maier suited up in all 18 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, completing 56 of 87 pass attempts (64.3%), registering 617 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. For his career, the Fullerton, California native has played 84 games over his five seasons in the CFL with the Roughriders (2025) and Calgary Stampeders (2021-24), completing 1,078 of 1,584 pass attempts (68.1%) for 12,302 yards with 62 touchdowns and 41 interceptions. He helped the Roughriders capture the Grey Cup in 2025.

Top 5 Saskatchewan Roughriders Plays from 2025

Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce its 2026 broadcast team. This group represents one of the deepest and most accomplished collections of football voices anywhere in the sport. With a blend of championship-winning players, nationally recognized broadcasters, and rising media talent, the roster reflects the IFL's continued commitment to delivering a first-class experience for fans. At the center of the coverage is Brent Stover, The IFL Director of Broadcasting & The Voice of the IFL. A veteran broadcaster with decades of national experience, Stover is the host of Inside College Football on CBS Sports Network. He has called college football and basketball, has hosted studio coverage of the NCAA Tournament, and worked across a wide range of sports including motorsports and professional leagues. Stover brings a polished and authoritative presence to IFL broadcasts. Joining him is a robust play-by-play lineup that includes Jason Fitz, a nationally recognized host and analyst with Yahoo Sports and a long track record across major national sports media. Fitz is a co-host of Yahoo Sports Daily alongside Caroline Fenton, delivering daily insight, personality, and sharp football analysis on one of the platform's flagship shows. Fenton is also part of the IFL broadcast team as a sideline reporter, bringing her on-air chemistry and national experience directly to game coverage.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Calgary Roughnecks have acquired forward Jacob Dunbar from the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft. Dunbar, 25, joins the Roughnecks after playing 18 games over the past two seasons in Ottawa with the Black Bears. Prior to his time with Ottawa, he spent three seasons with the San Diego Seals after they selected him 13th overall in the first round of the 2021 NLL Entry Draft. The 5'11", 180-pound Surrey, BC native has totaled 38 goals and 69 points in 30 games played over his five seasons in the NLL.

Maki Jenner makes NLL history. Maki Jenner speaks about becoming the first woman to do play-by-play in the National Lacrosse League.

Vancouver Warriors's Curtis Dickson with a Goal vs. Knighthawks. 600 career goals for Superman Curtis Dickson!

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby (MLR) and the United States Rugby Players Association (USRPA) have signed a landmark agreement ratifying the first-ever collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in American rugby history. Crafted after extensive negotiations between the two sides, the CBA brings stability to professional rugby in the U.S. and opens new doors for the sport in advance of the 2031 Rugby World Cup coming to North America. "Make no mistake - this is a momentous achievement for the sport in the U.S., as reaching the first CBA for American rugby provides clarity heading into the 2026 season and demonstrates a commitment to finding common ground as MLR seeks to grow the game in the U.S.," said Graeme Bradbury, co-president of MLR. "This is a historic agreement for American rugby, signaling a recognition by all parties that we're best when we work together, collaborate together and grow together. The league is ready to deliver another year of thrilling rugby action for our passionate fans."

Major League Volleyball

The Grand Rapids Rise announced the first trade in franchise history, acquiring libero Morgan Hentz (HENTS) from the Omaha Supernovas in exchange for libero Elena Oglivie and the Rise's first-round pick in the 2026 MLV Draft. Hentz, a 5-foot-9 native of Lakeside Park, Kentucky, was named MLV Libero of the Year and All-League First Team in 2024 and 2025 with the Atlanta Vibe. She led the league in digs per set in both seasons, set the league single-season record with 508 digs in 2025, and has played for Team USA, winning two gold medals at the USA Volleyball Cup. "Morgan has had so many great experiences throughout her volleyball career," said Rise Head Coach and VP of Volleyball Operations Cathy George. "Morgan and her team won three national championships at Stanford and since then has been a member of the USA Senior National Team. She's been honored as the MLV Libero of the Year the past two seasons and will add a wealth of experience to our roster. She's just an all-around good person."

League One Volleyball

Jess Mruzik delivered 17 points and 14 kills, complementing the league leader in points and kills as LOVB Houston extended its winning streak to five with a sweep of LOVB Nebraska.

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Players Alyssa Denham, Bri Ellis, Tori Vidales, and Sam Landry all grew up playing softball in the Houston area and are now pros in the AUSL. Another connection at the game was Kevin Durant, who is an investor in Athletes Unlimited and the league. The 18-year veteran is a two-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP and a 16-time NBA All-Star. He has won four NBA scoring titles, the NBA Most Valuable Player Award, and the Rookie of the Year Award. Durant is a long-time representative of Team USA, winning four Olympic Gold medals.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Big Goal Highlights From Walker Frankenberg. Since joining the league in 2022, Walker Frankenberg has been one of the most productive and exciting scorers in the league for the Oakland Spiders.

Major League Table Tennis

Spin moves. Sick serves. And... Ultimate Golden Points. The first night of Week 12 had a little bit of everything for our fans in Pleasanton, Calif.







Carolina League Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.