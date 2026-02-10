Chicago to Host 2026 USHL Fall Classic

The United States Hockey League (USHL) Fall Classic will be played in Chicago, Ill. at Blackhawks Ice Center, home of the Chicago Steel, from Sept. 16-20, 2026. The Steel begin play in its new home on the west side of Chicago next season at USG Arena, located in the four-sheet facility that serves as the official training home of the Chicago Blackhawks.

"We are extremely excited to host our marquee, season-opening event in the new home of the Chicago Steel and the Chicago Blackhawks training facility," said Glenn Hefferan, USHL President and Commissioner. "The Steel, Chicago Blackhawks, Blackhawks Ice Center, and the Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois (AHAI) will provide our players with great exposure for NCAA and NHL scouts in a major hockey hub, and shine a spotlight on players across top youth programs in North America. Thank you to the Pittsburgh Penguins, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau, corporate partners, and hundreds of volunteers for their tremendous support in building this event over the past decade. We look forward to welcoming more than 400 professional, college, and junior scouts to a new location next year."

Entering its 11th year on the league's calendar, the Fall Classic features the first two regular-season games for every USHL team, and youth tournaments for teams across major age groups.

"Welcoming the USHL Fall Classic to the Blackhawks Ice Center is an exciting milestone for our organization and for the broader Chicago hockey community," said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations of the Chicago Blackhawks. "This event unites top talent from across North America, and we're proud to showcase our expanded facility and the energy of our city."

The recently expanded Blackhawks Ice Center features more than 250,000 square feet of community hockey space, state-of-the-art training facilities, and versatile areas for world-class athletes and the next generation of players. The facility will soon debut Centennial Hall, a new experience celebrating 100 years of Chicago Blackhawks history, including the Blackhawks Hall of Fame.

"The USHL Fall Classic is a priority event for NHL clubs as it presents the ideal opportunity to get an initial evaluation on USHL players eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft class," said Dan Marr, NHL Director of Central Scouting. "With the event being hosted at the Chicago Blackhawks Ice Center and its enhanced amenities, NHL scouts and fans can expect an elevated experience at the 2026 Fall Classic to kickstart the 2026-27 season."

"We are honored to host the USHL's signature event and for the opportunity to showcase our new home and world-class city to the nearly 2,000 athletes that will participate in the Fall Classic," said Dan Lehv, Chicago Steel President.

"We are proud to team up with the USHL and the Chicago Blackhawks to host this classic," said Kevin Bolger, AHAI USA Hockey President. "It will be an exceptional showcase of young talent."

The youth tournament will be hosted at Blackhawks Ice Center, as well as additional rinks in the Chicago area to be announced.

"We look forward to hosting top teams across four age groups in a competitive, top-tier environment that showcases the benefits of our player development path first-hand," said Frank Butler, USHL Senior Director of Player Personnel. "We are appreciative of the support this event has received that has led to its tremendous growth over the past 10 years, and are excited for the future in Chicago."







