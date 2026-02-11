Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Eastern Orientation

The Black Hawks' last seven games have been against Western Conference teams, but that trend ends this weekend. On Friday, Waterloo hosts the Chicago Steel at 6:35 p.m. Saturday's home game is against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at the same start time. Adding in a pair of contests with the Youngstown Phantoms next weekend, the Hawks will see Eastern Conference teams during their next four games and six out of the next seven. Waterloo has a 3-10-2 record against non-conference foes, including an 0-3-0 mark versus the RoughRiders. The Hawks have not faced the Steel during the 2025/26 season.

They've Seen Chicago

Although Waterloo and Chicago have not played each other this winter, several Hawks met the Steel before arriving in the Cedar Valley. Hayden Russell had the most notable success. Russell was a member of the Dubuque Fighting Saints on October 11th when he assisted on five goals in one game against Chicago. That performance remains the best single-game assist effort in the USHL this season. Across three games versus the Steel, Russell accumulated a goal and six assists. Adam Timm was also productive during the Green Bay Gamblers' series with Chicago. He had three assists in six appearances, highlighted by a two-point night on December 6th. James Russell also played against Chicago twice with Dubuque.

Early Goals

Although the Black Hawks lost twice in Fargo last weekend, Waterloo scored the first goal in each of those games. In fact, the Hawks have scored first in four of their last eight games. They were able to follow up and build a 2-0 lead in only one of those matchups (January 23rd against the Tri-City Storm). With losses on each of those recent opening goal occasions, Waterloo's record is now 8-9-2 on nights when they score first.

Dupaco Cowbell Update

All of the Black Hawks' remaining games against Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, and Des Moines will count toward the Dupaco Cowbell Cup. That includes this Saturday's tilt with the RoughRiders. Dubuque currently leads the series with 10 points, followed by Des Moines with five and Cedar Rapids with four. Waterloo seeks their first points after just three contests which have counted in the series. Three other wins versus the Buccaneers were in games designated as being outside the 24-game schedule.

Recent Games

Jackson Schneider scored for the third time in a four-game span Friday, but the Fargo Force answered with two in the second and two in the third for a 4-1 decision. In Saturday's rematch, Travis Lefere's first period goal had Waterloo in front into the third, but Fargo swung to a 3-1 win with all their scoring in the last 11 minutes.

