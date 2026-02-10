Lumberjacks Alumni Take over 2026 Beanpot

BOSTON, MA - Every year, the four NCAA Division I Hockey teams that call Boston home come together for the Annual Beanpot Tournament on the first two Mondays of February. One of the most prestigious in-season tournaments in college athletics, this season featured 12 Lumberjacks who combined for 10 points across 4 games.

The first semifinal match up saw Boston College open the tournament with a commanding 5-1 win over Harvard. Luka Radivojevic helped the Eagles put an end to the game with an assist on a power play goal to make it 5-1.

Later in the day, Boston University took on Northeastern in a low-scoring affair. Tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, the Terriers picked up the shootout win to move on to the Beanpot final against BC.

Last night featured the 3rd-place game in the afternoon, followed by the championship game. The early game saw Harvard defeat Northeastern 4-1. Of the 5 goals, 4 of them were scored by Lumberjacks. Matthew Morden gave the Crimson a 1-0 lead just over halfway through the first period on an assist from Philip Tresca.

Joe Connor tied the game back up 1-1 early in the second period with a one-time blast off a pass that originated from below the goal line.

Moments later, though, Chase Stefanek regained the Harvard lead with the eventual game-winning goal with just a few minutes left to play in the second period. Morden picked up his second point of the night with an assist, while Tresca added another point late in the third period with an empty net goal to seal the win for Harvard.

The championship game started with a quick goal from Boston University to take a 1-0 lead. Gavin McCarthy made a great play at the blue line to keep the puck in the zone and the play alive, leading to the goal.

Despite a heavy out pour of offense by the Eagles, the Terriers struck for a goal in the third period with assists from both Sacha Boisvert and Tynan Lawrence.

In the end, Boston College picked up a commanding 6-2 win with a big performance from Radivojevic to help the Eagles to their 21st Beanpot title, and first since 2016.

Current Lumberjacks Carter Amico (Boston University), Viktor Norringer (Boston University), Rudolfs Berzkalns (Boston College), and Niles Benson (Harvard) are committed to play NCAA College Hockey at one of the Boston schools and will compete for a Beanpot title.







