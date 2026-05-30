Thank You, Anthony Thomas-Maroon

Published on May 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







The Muskegon Lumberjacks would like to say thank you to Anthony Thomas-Maroon for his time in Muskegon as he prepares to follow in his father's footsteps and join the OHL's London Knights for the upcoming season.

His father, longtime NHL player and three-time Stanley Cup Champion Patrick Maroon, spent a season with the London Knights, picking up 90 points (35-55-90) in 64 regular-season games along with one assist in five playoff games.

This season, as a rookie with Muskegon, Thomas-Maroon picked up 19 points (2-17-19) in 59 regular-season games, adding another five points (2-3-5) in the Lumberjacks' 16 playoff games.

The 17-year-old forward, originally drafted by the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL Futures Draft (8, 117), is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and is committed to Western Michigan University for the 2027-28 season.

We wish Anthony the best as he continues his hockey career.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.