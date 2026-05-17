Jacks Shut out, 3-0, in Game Two. Look to Stay Alive in Game 3

Published on May 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - It wasn't for a lack of effort, but the Muskegon Lumberjacks were held off the board on Saturday night in Game Two of the Clark Cup Final. A whopping 39 of 39 shots were turned aside in a 3-0 loss to Sioux Falls. The Jacks trail the best-of-five series 2-0 and will play with their season on the line the rest of the way.

In the final two minutes of the first period, the Stampede opened the scoring to take a 1-0 lead into the intermission. Matthew Grimes sent the puck down the ice to the Muskegon zone. With an icing call on the line, Cooper Soller turned on the jets and won the race to the puck, where he tapped it to the front of the net for Tobias Öhman. A redirection of the pass to the back of the net gave the Stampede the first lead of the game.

Another late-period goal came for Sioux Falls in the second period. Joseph McGraw carried the puck into the Lumberjacks' zone, leading a 3-on-2 rush. Moving the puck from the near side to the far side, it ended up on the stick of J.J. Monteiro, whose shot was met by a highlight reel save. Despite the effort to keep the puck out of the net, a quirky bounce off the back glass sent the puck back to the low slot to Thomas Zocco for an easy shot to make it 2-0.

The only goal of the third period was an empty netter for Lagan Renkowski after the Jacks opted for the extra attacker with a hair over four minutes to play in regulation. The Jacks put together a great effort in the final minutes, but were shut out in the end.

Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) (8-6) was the bright spot for the Lumberjacks, stopping 31 of the 33 shots he faced. Linards Feldbergs (8-4) picked up the shutout with 38 saves to put his team on the brink of a Clark Cup Championship.

The series shifts to Muskegon and Trinity Health Arena on Friday, May 22nd. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at muskegonlumberjacks.com or by calling 231-799-7000 during business hours.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2026

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