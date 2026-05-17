Stampede Shut out Lumberjacks 3-0 in Game 2 of Clark Cup Final

Published on May 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - Tonight the Sioux Falls Stampede shut out the Muskegon Lumberjacks 3-0 to take Game 2 of the Clark Cup Final. The Herd saw scoring from Tobias Ohman, Thomas Zocco, and Logan Renkowski (EN). Linards Feldbergs earned the second shutout in Clark Cup Final history for the franchise and made several key saves throughout the night.

The first period was filled with stoppages and rising tension, surprising no one after last night's intense matchup. The Herd once again earned the first power play of the night at 12:00 when Chuck Blanchard was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for Muskegon. The Stampede were unable to capitalize on the advantage, but at 18:14 Tobias Ohman opened the scoring off a pass from Cooper Soller right in front of the crease. Soller and Matthew Grimes were credited with the assists. At 19:59, both teams drew penalties as Ohman was called for unsportsmanlike conduct while Drew Stewart took a delay of game penalty for the Lumberjacks. The Herd outshot Muskegon 16-10 in the opening frame.

The second period looked much like the first with continued physical play and limited scoring chances. Muskegon took the first penalty of the period at 5:09 when Stewart was called for tripping, his second penalty of the night. The Herd was unable to capitalize on the power play. The Stampede later took a penalty of their own when Grimes was called for high-sticking, but despite several quality opportunities from Muskegon, the Herd successfully killed it off. At 16:13, Thomas Zocco extended the Stampede lead after JJ Monteiro rang a shot off the post. Zocco buried the rebound before the goaltender could recover. Sioux Falls outshot the Lumberjacks 11-10 in the second period.

The third period was less eventful, though both teams continued to battle hard. At 11:18, Muskegon drew their third straight first penalty of the period when Nathan Larioza was called for roughing. The Herd was unable to convert on the advantage, and moments after the power play expired, Brock Schultz was called for tripping to give Muskegon a chance of their own. Sioux Falls successfully killed off the penalty. At 15:36, Muskegon pulled their goaltender, but after several defensive stops by the Herd, Logan Renkowski sealed the victory with an empty-net goal to give the Stampede a 3-0 win.

With the shutout victory, Linards Feldbergs earned the second Clark Cup Final shutout in franchise history. The first came on May 13, 2007, against the Waterloo Black Hawks. Feldbergs now holds a 1.79 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage during the postseason.

The Herd now heads to Muskegon for Game 3 as the battle for the Clark Cup continues.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2026

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