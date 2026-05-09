Herd Falls to Fargo Force After Hard-Fought Triple Overtime Battle

Published on May 8, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Fargo, ND - Tonight the Herd fell to the Force after a hard-fought triple overtime battle. Sioux Falls saw scoring from Brock Schultz and Logan Renkowski (2). Linards Feldbergs put up an impressive performance, making 68 saves on 72 shots.

The first period started exactly as anticipated in this intense matchup. Just 40 seconds into the game, Thomas Zocco was sent to the box for high-sticking. The Herd successfully killed off the penalty, but at 5:58 Zocco returned to the box for another high-sticking minor, and this time Fargo capitalized to tally the first goal of the night.

The physicality continued throughout the period as both teams took a string of penalties at 14:52. JJ Monteiro was called for slashing, while Schultz was assessed a roughing penalty. For Fargo, Alex Lofgren and Kolin Sisson were both called for roughing.

At 15:33, Gavin Uhlenkamp took a high-sticking penalty, and the Herd converted just before the penalty expired. Schultz fired a one-timer bar down off a pass from Ryder Betzold to tie the game. Jake Prunty and Tobias Ohman were credited with assists.

While tensions remained high in the second period, the penalties slowed down and the scoring picked up. At 5:02, Renkowski tipped in a shot from Markus Jakobsen, beating Ajay White glove side. Jakobsen and Noah Mannausau were credited the assitst. Just 11 seconds later, Fargo responded to tie the game 2-2.

At 13:23, Betzold took a high-sticking penalty to put the Herd on the penalty kill. Just under a minute later, at 14:11, Renkowski broke away shorthanded and went bar down over the goaltender's shoulder to give Sioux Falls a 3-2 lead.

The tensions seemed to cool in the third period as play slowed down. Anthony Bongo took a hooking penalty just 17 seconds into the frame, but the Herd successfully killed it off. At 9:47, Sisson was called for elbowing, giving Sioux Falls a power play opportunity, but the Herd was unable to convert.

Just as Sioux Falls looked ready to close out the game, Fargo tied it at 19:18 to force sudden-death overtime.

The first overtime period brought a noticeable change in energy, as both teams rolled the same three lines and were clearly battling fatigue. At 8:46, Matthew Grimes was called for tripping, and just one second later Mason West was sent to the box for delay of game, creating 4-on-4 play. The goaltenders and defenses held strong, sending the game into a second overtime period.

After another hard-fought and scoreless overtime frame, the game advanced to a third overtime. At 4:00 in the third extra frame, the Force took a bench minor, giving the Herd a power play opportunity, but Sioux Falls was unable to convert. Fargo eventually found the game-winner on a late breakaway, ending the marathon contest at 5:17 of the third overtime shorthanded.

Feldbergs now holds a 2.18 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage during the playoffs.

The Herd will rematch the Force tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. in Fargo.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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