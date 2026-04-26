Stampede Secure 5-1 Win in Do-Or-Die Game vs. Stars

Published on April 25, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Lincoln, NE - The Sioux Falls Stampede defeated the Lincoln Stars 5-1 in Game 4 of Round 2 of the Clark Cup Playoffs on Saturday night.

The Herd got goals from Matthew Grimes, JJ Monteiro, Logan Renkowski (2), and Brent Solomon, while goaltender Linards Feldbergs turned aside 25 shots to secure the win.

The pace was set early in the first period, beginning with a penalty to Wade Weil at 1:39 for holding. The Stampede penalty kill handled the situation with ease. At 8:51, Lincoln took a tripping penalty of their own, and shortly after it expired, Matthew Grimes buried a one-timer low blocker side past goaltender Charles Menard. Jake Merens picked up the assist.

Lincoln responded at 14:38 with their lone goal of the night, briefly tying the game. However, just 28 seconds later, KJ Sauer was called for boarding, giving Sioux Falls another power play opportunity. JJ Monteiro capitalized, tucking the puck under the goaltender's pad off a pass from Joey Macrina. Macrina and Brent Solomon recorded the assists, restoring the Herd's lead heading into intermission.

The second period continued at a high tempo. At 2:32, Lincoln's Josef Eichler was called for interference, and immediately after that penalty expired, Evan Malkhassin was sent off for tripping. Sioux Falls took advantage of the extended power play, as Logan Renkowski fired a one-timer from his knee to make it 3-1.

The Stampede then faced a string of penalties, with Wade Weil, Cooper Soller, Brock Schultz (5-minute major), and Tobias Ohman all heading to the box. Despite the pressure, the penalty kill stood tall, and Feldbergs was sharp in net to maintain the two-goal lead.

Momentum swung again late in the period when Lincoln's Layne Loomer took an interference penalty at 15:33. Just as the penalty expired, Brent Solomon capitalized on a rebound to extend the lead to 4-1.

Play slowed slightly in the third period, but Sioux Falls remained in control. After killing off a hooking penalty to Matthew Grimes at 4:23, the Stampede sealed the game when Lincoln pulled their goalie at 15:05. Logan Renkowski sent the puck the length of the ice for his second goal of the night, making it 5-1.

Late penalties followed, including a 10-minute misconduct to Grimes and a holding call on Lincoln's Brady Cunningham at 16:47, but neither side converted.

Feldbergs now holds a 2.89 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in the playoffs.

The Stampede return home to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for Game 5 winner take all. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 26, with the first 3,000 fans receiving a red rally towel.







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