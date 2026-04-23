Gasparini Named USHL General Manager of the Year

Published on April 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced today that Sioux Falls Stampede General Manager Tony Gasparini has been named the 2025-26 USHL General Manager of the Year.

The honor marks the second time in franchise history, and the first since Bob Motzko earned the award in 1999-00, when Gasparini served as an assistant coach with the organization.

"We're incredibly proud of Tony and the entire hockey staff," said Stampede Co-Owner Brian Schoenborn. "Their accomplishments this season have been remarkable and are a true reflection of the dedication across our organization. It's been exciting to watch this team flourish over the past two seasons, and the future couldn't be brighter."

The 2025-26 season marked Gasparini's fourth campaign as the club's Vice President of Hockey Operations and General Manager. The Stampede posted 89 points with a 43-16-3 record, finishing first in the Western Conference and second overall in the USHL. The team also recorded back-to-back 40-plus win seasons for the first time in franchise history.

"I'm honored and humbled to receive this award, but it truly belongs to the entire team," said Gasparini. "It reflects the dedication of Coach Cruthers, his staff, and our entire hockey operations group. Their hard work throughout the season, especially in developing our players, has been a key factor in our success on the ice."

The Stampede featured a balanced offensive attack, with eight players recording 40 or more points and 12 players reaching the 30-point mark. The team's 267 goals scored tied a franchise record. All accomplishments ranking first in the USHL.

Gasparini's roster building was highlighted by offseason addition Thomas Zocco, who led the Herd in scoring with 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) in 60 games, and long-term defenseman Matthew Grimes, a 2023 tender who developed into a key contributor this season with 35 points (9 goals, 26 assists).

Key draft selections were highlighted by 2025-26 USHL Rookie of the Year Cooper Soller and defenseman Jake Prunty. Soller, a 2024 Phase I Draft pick, totaled 49 points (26 goals, 23 assists), while Prunty, selected in the 2025 Phase I Draft, added 37 points (4 goals, 33 assists) in his rookie campaign.

Goaltender Linards Feldbergs, a 12th-round selection in the 2025 Phase II Draft, posted a 2.51 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in his first season. Forward Brent Solomon, a 2024 Phase I Draft selection and Detroit Red Wings draft pick, contributed 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists) in his first full season with the team.

Key in-season acquisitions included forwards Brock Schultz and Tobias Öhman. Schultz made an immediate impact, recording 17 points (10 goals, 7 assists) in his first 11 games, including a nine-game point streak. He finished the season with 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) in 47 games with Sioux Falls. Öhman added 22 points (6 goals, 16 assists) in 20 games after joining the team in February.

The Stampede return to action in the Clark Cup Playoffs tomorrow night in Lincoln in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Puck drop is 7:05 PM and fans can listen live on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM, 107.9-FM and KELO.com or watch on FloSports.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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