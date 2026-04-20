Herd Fall to Lincoln Stars in Overtime, 4-3

Published on April 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Herd fell to the Lincoln Stars in overtime, 4-3, in Game 2 of Round 2 of the Clark Cup Playoffs. Sioux Falls battled throughout the night, backed by strong goaltending from Linards Feldbergs and goals from Logan Renkowski, JJ Monteiro, and Jack Brauti, who recorded his first USHL career goal.

The opening period was physical and fast-paced, featuring multiple penalties and strong goaltending on both ends, but no scoring. Lincoln took the first penalty at 5:06 for high-sticking, but the Herd were unable to capitalize on the power play. Thomas Zocco was later called for holding at 9:23, though the Stampede penalty kill remained solid with Feldbergs standing tall in net. Sioux Falls appeared to score midway through the period, but the goal was waved off after review, ruling the puck had deflected off Joey Macrina's hand. Another Lincoln penalty at 12:20 provided an opportunity, but again the Herd came up empty. Sioux Falls outshot Lincoln 15-12 in the period.

The Herd wasted no time in the second period, capitalizing just 34 seconds in after a Lincoln tripping penalty. Logan Renkowski opened the scoring with a one-timer from the faceoff circle off a pass from Ryder Betzold, with Jake Prunty also earning an assist. JJ Monteiro extended the lead to 2-0 at 4:57, burying a rebound from Wade Weil. Lincoln responded late in the period, scoring at 13:00 to cut the deficit, then tying the game shortly after on a power play following Joe McGraw's second penalty of the night. The period ended with the teams even at 2-2, with Sioux Falls outshooting Lincoln 12-11.

Tensions remained high in the third period as both teams traded chances. Jack Brauti restored the Herd lead at 6:08 on the power play, finishing a backdoor opportunity for his first USHL goal, assisted by Joey Macrina and Cooper Soller. However, during 4-on-4 play at 14:35, Lincoln found the equalizer to make it 3-3 and force overtime. Sioux Falls controlled much of the period, outshooting Lincoln 13-6.

In overtime, both teams continued their intense play. Lincoln was called for tripping at 3:21, but the Herd could not convert on the power play. A near game-winner from Jake Stuart rang off the post, keeping the game alive. At 9:35, Lincoln netted the game-winning goal, slipping the puck five-hole past Feldbergs.

Feldbergs now holds a 1-0-1-0 postseason record with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage, making several key saves to keep Sioux Falls in the game.

The Herd will now head to Lincoln for Games 3 and 4 as they continue their push for the Clark Cup.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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