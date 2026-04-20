Cooper Soller Rookie of the Year

Published on April 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced today that Sioux Falls Stampede forward Cooper Soller has been named the 2025-26 USHL Rookie of the Year.

Soller, a 5-foot-9, 169-pound forward from Los Angeles, tallied 49 points on 26 goals and 23 assists this season. He led all rookies in goals, including seven game-winning tallies, while playing in all 62 games. His on-ice performance earned him 2025-26 USHL All-Rookie First Team honors.

He recorded six multi-goal games, including back-to-back two-goal performances between Jan. 31 and Feb. 5. He added a five-point night from one goal and four assists in a franchise-record-tying 11-goal game on Nov. 28 against the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP). Soller earned USHL Forward of the Week honors for the games ending Oct. 5 after a four-point weekend with three goals and an assist.

"Cooper defines what it takes to be a member of the Stampede," said head coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has an unmatched work ethic, a willingness to play in the hard areas, and a passion for the game. Cooper is a coach's dream, always working to be better, and has been a major reason for our success."

A 2024 Phase I third-round draft pick by Sioux Falls, Soller was recently ranked 140th among North American skaters eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings. He competed in the 2026 Chipotle All-American for top American prospects and is committed to Western Michigan.

Soller becomes the fifth player in team history to earn the prestigious award, joining Cole Sillinger (2021), Kieffer Bellows (2015), Jack Connolly (2008) and Matthew Ford (2004).







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