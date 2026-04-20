Lincoln Krizizke Named to USHL All-Rookie First Team

Published on April 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The United States Hockey League has named Saints defenseman Lincoln Krizizke to the league's 2025-26 All-Rookie First Team.

Krizizke scored six goals and 18 points in his rookie season, ranking second among all USHL rookie defensemen. Krizizke only trailed his All-Rookie First Team defense partner, Sioux Falls' Jake Prunty, in offensive production by a rookie blue liner.

"We're really proud of Lincoln for the growth and commitment to his development this season," said head coach Evan Dixon. "Over the course of the season, he's taken tremendous steps and is well-deserving of the All-Rookie Team recognition."

Krizizke skated in 51 games for the Fighting Saints in the regular season, recording a +9 rating. In a Jan. 10 matchup against the USA NTDP, Krizizke scored twice in 22 seconds in the second period and logged three points to record season-highs in both. Krizizke was named USHL Defenseman of the Week for his performance.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin native joined the Fighting Saints this season after a successful 16U AAA season with the Chicago Mission a season ago. In 2024-25, Krizizke recorded 47 points in 67 games for the Mission after being drafted by Dubuque in the 6th Round of the 2024 Phase I USHL Draft.

Krizizke finished his rookie campaign productively, scoring five points in his final 11 games for the Fighting Saints.

Krizizke and the Fighting Saints will visit the Muskegon Lumberjacks for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Friday.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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