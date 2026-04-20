Larkin Signs Standard Player Development Agreement for 2026-27

Published on April 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints affiliate forward Jack Larkin has signed a USHL Standard Player Development Agreement with Dubuque for the 2026-27 season.

Larkin stands at 5-10, 161 and hails from Fargo, North Dakota. The 2009-born forward was drafted in the second round of the 2025 Phase I Draft with the 28th overall pick by Dubuque.

"We are thrilled to formalize this agreement with Jack," said general manager Trevor Edwards. "First and foremost he's an unbelievable person. He has all of the characteristics that we look for in a Fighting Saint."

Larkin skated in one game for the Saints as an affiliate this season, while playing for the Northstar Christian Academy 16U AAA squad. For Northstar, Larkin skated in 58 games and registered 58 points with 25 goals.

The agreement will put Larkin in Dubuque full-time for the 2026-27 season. The 2025-26 Fighting Saints hit the road this weekend for Games 3 and 4 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against Muskegon with the series tied at one.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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