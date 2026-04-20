Four RoughRiders Named to USHL Rookie Second Team

Published on April 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are proud to announce that four players have been named to the USHL Rookie Second Team, recognizing their outstanding performances during the 2025/26 season. Goaltender Joseph Skidmore, defenseman Ethan Piercy, and forwards Braiden Scuderi and David Bosco all earned league honors for their contributions this season.

Piercy made an immediate impact on the blue line, leading all USHL rookies with a plus 21 rating, showcasing his strong two way play and reliability in all situations.

Bosco proved to be one of the league's most efficient scorers, leading all USHL rookies with an impressive 22.4 percent shooting percentage, scoring 19 goals on just 85 shots. He recorded seven multi point games this season, including a standout three point performance on January 30 in a 4 to 3 RoughRiders victory in Dubuque.

Scuderi was a consistent offensive force, finishing sixth among all USHL rookies with 35 points on 13 goals and 22 assists. He recorded eight multi point games, highlighted by three consecutive multi point performances in early March, along with four separate three game point streaks and one four game point streak.

In net, Skidmore delivered a strong rookie campaign, finishing tenth among all qualified USHL goaltenders with a 2.79 goals against average and ranking second among rookie goalies with 12 wins. He closed the season on a strong run, winning his final seven starts and allowing two goals or fewer in 11 of his 22 starts. Skidmore also recorded his first USHL shutout on March 1 in a 5 to 0 victory over Team USA U17.

"These honors are a testament to the hard work and dedication of these young men throughout the season," said Head Coach and General Manager Mark Carlson. "We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and the way they represented our organization both on and off the ice. We are looking forward to what lies ahead for these four young men in the upcoming 2026 27 season."

The RoughRiders congratulate Joseph, Ethan, Braiden, and David on this well deserved recognition and look forward to their continued development and success.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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