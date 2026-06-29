RoughRiders Announce Hiring of Alex Laven as Equipment Manager
Published on June 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are excited to announce the hiring of Alex Laven as the team's Equipment Manager.
A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Laven served as the Equipment Manager for the NAHL's Aberdeen Wings for the past two seasons. Prior to his time with the Wings, he worked as the Equipment Manager at his alma mater in River Falls, Wisconsin. Laven also earned the opportunity to work the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament in both 2025 and 2026.
"The RoughRiders organization is proud to welcome Alex and his fiancée, Sara, to Ridertown!" said Head Coach and General Manager Mark Carlson.
Laven joins the RoughRiders as preparations continue for the 2026-27 USHL season.
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