Ryan Cameron Selected 212th Overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders goaltender Ryan Cameron was selected by the Edmonton Oilers with the 212th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NHL Draft, becoming the fourth RoughRider selected in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Cameron appeared in 40 regular season games for the RoughRiders during the 2025-26 season, compiling a 24-11-2-3 record while posting a .882 save percentage. He also appeared in 2 USHL Clark Cup Playoff games, recording a .885 save percentage.

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders organization congratulates Ryan and the entire Cameron family on this well-earned and well-deserved achievement. We wish him continued success as he continues his hockey journey.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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