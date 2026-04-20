Cooper Soller Named USHL Rookie of the Year
Published on April 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Forward Cooper Soller of the Sioux Falls Stampede has been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Rookie of the Year, the league announced Monday.
Playing all 62 games in his first full USHL season, Soller was a key piece of the Stampede's offense. With 26 goals, 23 assists, and a +18 rating, the Western Michigan University commit from Los Angeles led all rookies in points (49), goals, and shots (199). He averaged .79 points-per-game and led his team and all rookies with seven game-winning goals.
He participated in the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game and is ranked 140th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.
All end-of-season league award winners were nominated and voted upon by team general managers. Recent winners of the USHL Rookie of the Year award include Ryker Lee (Madison Capitols), John Mustard (Waterloo Black Hawks), and Macklin Celebrini (Chicago Steel).
United States Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026
- Cooper Soller Named USHL Rookie of the Year - USHL
- Cooper Soller Rookie of the Year - Sioux Falls Stampede
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- Prunty and Soller Named to USHL All-Rookie First Team - Sioux Falls Stampede
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