All-Rookie Teams Announced

Published on April 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) has announced its All-Rookie Teams for the 2025-26 season, recognizing twelve players from seven different teams.

Rookies in the USHL are first-year NHL Draft eligible players (born after September 15, 2007) or younger, or any player who hasn't yet become NHL Draft eligible. Rookies must not have played more than 10 USHL games in any previous season. All end-of-season league award winners were nominated and voted upon by team general managers.

All-Rookie First Team

Cooper Soller, F, Sioux Falls Stampede

The Los Angeles, Calif., native recorded 26 goals and 23 assists for 49 points in his rookie season while posting a +18 rating. Appearing in all 62 games, he led rookies in points, goals, points-per-game (.79), and shots (199). The Western Michigan University commit delivered a strong offensive campaign for Sioux Falls, scoring seven game-winning goals. He participated in the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game, is ranked 140th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking, and was named a finalist for USHL Rookie of the Year.

James Scantlebury, F, Chicago Steel

Scantlebury totaled 39 points in 62 games during his rookie season, finishing tied for fifth in USHL rookie scoring. The Montréal, Quebec native and Boston University commit provided steady production for the Steel throughout the year with 16 goals, including four game-winners, and 23 assists. He was named a finalist for USHL Rookie of the Year.

Timothy Kazda, F, Chicago Steel

Kazda registered 22 goals and 19 assists for 41 points in 59 games. His 152 shots were the second-most among his class. The Ilava, Slovakia native and Boston College commit has represented his country at both the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Jake Prunty, D, Sioux Falls Stampede

Prunty had four goals and 33 assists, top among rookies, in 44 games on the blue line for Sioux Falls, finishing with a +5 rating. The Lake Hopatcong, N.J., native and University of Massachusetts commit has represented the United States at the 2026 U17 Five Nations Tournament and won gold at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge.

Lincoln Krizizke, D, Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Waukesha, Wis., native recorded six goals, 12 assists, and a +9 rating during a 51-game rookie campaign. An Ohio State University commit, Krizizke participated in the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game and is ranked 161st among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Tobias Trejbal, G, Youngstown Phantoms

Trejbal went 30-9-3-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) in 42 appearances while making 975 saves during the regular season. Ranked third among North American goalies on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, Trejbal backstopped Youngstown to an Anderson Cup-winning campaign with a 2.12 goals-against average, best in the USHL, and a .916 save percentage, which ranked second around the league. He was named a finalist for the USHL Rookie and Goalie of the Year. The University of Massachusetts commit represented Czechia at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, participated in the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game, was named a finalist for the USHL Rookie and Goalie of the Year, and ranks third among North American goalies on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

All-Rookie Second Team

David Bosco, F, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Bosco recorded 19 goals and 15 assists for 34 points in his rookie season. The Winchester, Mass., native and Harvard University commit also represented the United States internationally at the 2026 U18 Five Nations Tournament and participated in the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game.

Riley Zupfer, F, Des Moines Buccaneers

Zupfer totaled 16 goals and 25 assists for 41 points in 58 games while finishing with a +10 rating. The Woodbury, Minn., native and University of Notre Dame commit was a consistent contributor for the Buccaneers.

Braiden Scuderi, F, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Scuderi posted 13 goals and 22 assists for 35 points in 58 games for the RoughRiders. The Haddon Heights, N.J., native and University of Notre Dame commit previously won multiple USA Hockey Youth Tier I national championships.

Nate Bienstock, D, Green Bay Gamblers

The Hillsborough, N.J., native and Quinnipiac University commit finished his rookie season with four goals, 10 assists, and a +6 rating. He previously won gold with the U.S. at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Ethan Piercy, D, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Piercy recorded a USHL rookie-leading +21 rating during the 2025-26 campaign. The O'Fallon, Mo., native and Lindenwood University commit was a key presence on the RoughRiders' blue line, adding one goal and seven assists in his 45 games.

Joseph Skidmore, G, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Skidmore went 12-5-1-3 in 22 appearances during his rookie season. The Clearwater, Fla., native posted a 2.79 goals-against average and .883 save percentage for the RoughRiders.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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