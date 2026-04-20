Prunty and Soller Named to USHL All-Rookie First Team

Published on April 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Monday that Stampede defenseman Jake Prunty and forward Cooper Soller have been named to the 2025-26 USHL All-Rookie First Team. It marks the first time since the 2020-21 season that the club has had a player selected to the All-Rookie First Team.

Prunty appeared in 44 games this season with the Stampede and recorded 37 points (4g, 33a) and plus/minus rating of plus-5. His 33 assists were a USHL best amongst rookie skaters and his 0.84 points-per-game average was tops amongst all USHL rookie defensemen. A native of Lake Hopatcong, NJ, Prunty won gold with Team USA at the 2025 World Jr. A Challenge. He is committed to the University of Massachusetts.

Soller tallied 49 points on 26 goals and 23 assists this season. He led all rookies in goals, including seven game-winning tallies, while playing in all 62 games. A 2024 Phase I third-round draft pick by Sioux Falls, Soller was recently ranked 140th among North American skaters eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings. He competed in the 2026 Chipotle All-American for top American prospects and is committed to Western Michigan.

The Stampede return to action this Friday for Game 3 of their Western Conference Semi-Final series against the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop Friday is 7:05 PM from the Ice Box. Game 4 is Saturday night in Lincoln at 6:05 PM. Should there be a Game 5, that will take place on Tuesday, April 28th at 7:05 PM at the PREMIER Center.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.