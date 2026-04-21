Renkowski, Solomon Named to All-USHL Second and Third Teams

Published on April 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday that Sioux Falls Stampede forwards Logan Renkowski and Brent Solomon were named to the 2025-26 All-USHL Second and Third Teams, respectively.

Renkowski appeared in 60 games with the Stampede this season, recording 43 goals, tying for second-most goals in a single season in franchise history. He added 20 assists for 63 points and a plus-20 rating. His performances ranked him seventh in the league in points and second in goals. The Nesconset, New York, native co-captained the team to 43 wins during the season. He is committed to the University of Vermont.

Solomon tallied 53 points with 24 goals and 29 assists through 54 games this season. The Champlin, Minnesota, native, won Gold with Team USA at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge and was named an alternate captain for the tournament. He is committed to the University of Wisconsin and was selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the 109th pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

The Stampede continues their push for the Clark Cup this weekend against the Lincoln Stars in Lincoln with Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, with the best-of-five series tied 1-1. Puck drop for Game 3 is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday, April 24 and Game 4 is set for 6:05 p.m. Saturday, April 25. The Herd returns home for Game 5, if necessary, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on Tuesday, April 28, at the PREMIER Center.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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