Alex Pelletier Named Forward of the Year

Published on April 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Forward Alex Pelletier of the Lincoln Stars has been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Forward of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.

Pelletier delivered one of the top offensive seasons in the USHL, tallying 48 goals and 37 assists in 59 games to rank among the league leaders in scoring. His 48-goal season tied Matt Coronato (Chicago Steel: 2020-21) for the second-most in USHL Tier-I history. The Boston College commit and West Hartford, Conn. native averaged 1.44 points per game, most among skaters who played the full USHL season. His 270 shots led the league by a wide margin, and his +17 rating was second-best among Stars forwards.

Pelletier is a finalist for USHL Player of the Year, which will be announced on Wednesday, April 22. All end-of-season league award winners were nominated and voted upon by team general managers. Recent winners of the USHL Forward of the Year award include Will Zellers (Green Bay Gamblers), Mac Swanson (Fargo Force), and Macklin Celebrini (Chicago Steel).







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