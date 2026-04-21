League Announces All-USHL Teams for 2025-26 Season

Published on April 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The United States Hockey League has announced its All-USHL Teams for the 2025-26 season, recognizing 18 players from across the league. Each team consists of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender.

All end-of-season league awards were nominated and voted upon by team general managers.

All-USHL First Team

Alex Pelletier, F, Lincoln Stars

Pelletier delivered one of the top offensive seasons in the USHL, tallying 48 goals and 37 assists in 59 games to rank among the league leaders in scoring. His 48-goal season tied Matt Coronato (Chicago Steel: 2020-21) for the second-most in USHL Tier-1 history. The Boston College commit and West Hartford, Conn. native averaged 1.44 points per game, most among skaters who played the full USHL season, his 270 shots led the league by a wide margin, and his +17 rating was second-best among Stars forwards.

Cooper Simpson, F, Youngstown Phantoms

Simpson led Youngstown with a standout offensive season, finishing second in the USHL and leading the Phantoms in scoring, recording 74 points on 34 goals and 40 assists in 61 games. Of his 74 points, 38 came on the Phantoms' second-ranked power play that clicked at 27.6%. After appearing in nine USHL games the previous season, the North Dakota commit made an immediate impact in a full-time role, helping power the Phantoms to an Anderson Cup-winning campaign. Simpson, a Bruins prospect and Shakopee, Minn. native averaged 1.21 points per game, showcasing a strong combination of scoring touch and playmaking ability.

Zach Wooten, F, Green Bay Gamblers

Wooten totaled 62 points in 61 games for Green Bay, recording 35 goals and 27 assists for a 1.02 point-per-game average. His 35 goals made him one of the league's top goal-scoring threats this season. The Apple Valley, Minn. native participated in the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game, is committed to the University of Wisconsin, and is ranked 94th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Jack Willson, D, Youngstown Phantoms

Willson finished second in scoring among USHL defenseman with 12 goals and 35 assists through 57 games with the Phantoms. The Arizona State commit and Northville, Mich. native's 47 points in a single season eclipsed his point totals from the past three years combined, helping Youngstown to an Anderson Cup-winning campaign. His 27 points on the power play tied for first among blueliners across the league and helped the Phantoms to the second-best power play in the USHL, converting at 27.6%. Willson finished the season with a +6 rating and a pair of game-winning goals.

Hawke Huff, D, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Huff's defensive play and offensive contributions were key pieces of Cedar Rapids' game this season. Playing in 61 games, Huff finished sixth in scoring among USHL defensemen with three goals and 36 assists. Of his 39 points, 15 came on the man advantage. The Wayzata, Minn. native and St. Thomas commit led RoughRiders blueliners with a +17 rating in his third USHL season, but first with more than 35 games played.

Tobias Trejbal, G, Youngstown Phantoms

Ranked third among North American goalies on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, Trejbal backstopped Youngstown to an Anderson Cup-winning campaign with one of the top goaltending seasons in the USHL, appearing in 42 games while posting a 2.12 goals-against average, best in the USHL, and a .916 save percentage, which ranked second around the league. The University of Massachusetts commit and Czechia native finished the year with a 30-9-3-0 (W-L-SOL-OTL) record and three shutouts, posting the second-most wins among any goalie in the USHL this season.

All-USHL Second Team

Ryan Seelinger, F, Des Moines Buccaneers

Seelinger had a breakout 2025-26 season, recording 68 points in 61 games to lead Des Moines in scoring. He finished the season tied for fifth in USHL scoring and sixth in goals, scoring 31. After posting 33 points in 62 games last season, the Miami commit and Downers Grove, Ill. native took a major step forward offensively, more than doubling his point total and averaging 1.11 points per game. His +26 rating was among the top 10 in the league.

Logan Renkowski, F, Sioux Falls Stampede

Renkowski had 43 goals, second-most in the league, 20 assists, and a +20 rating in 60 games, averaging 1.05 points per game. The Nesconset, N.Y. native is committed to Vermont and previously represented the United States at the 2022 Under-17 Four Nations Tournament. After beginning his USHL career in Cedar Rapids in 2022-23, Renkowski joined Sioux Falls in 2024 and has recorded 74 points in 90 games with the Stampede. He had six game-winning goals this season.

Ryan Rucinski, F, Youngstown Phantoms

Rucinski was a top-10 scorer in the USHL this season, totaling 62 points in 59 games on 27 goals and 35 assists, and averaging 1.05 points per game for the Phantoms. The Broadview Heights, Ohio, native is committed to Ohio State and was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2025 NHL Draft. Rucinski previously won a championship with the U.S. at the 2024 World Junior A Challenge.

Andrew O'Sullivan, D, Green Bay Gamblers

O'Sullivan posted 46 points in 62 games, scoring seven goals and 39 assists from the Green Bay blue line. The Scituate, Mass., native and Colgate commit was the league's third-highest-scoring defenseman and had a .74 point-per-game average, best among any defenseman with more than 60 games played.

Carter Murphy, D, Youngstown Phantoms

Murphy recorded 43 points in 62 games, with six goals, 37 assists, and a +22 rating, ranking seventh among USHL defensemen. The Woodlands, Texas, native is committed to Minnesota Duluth and represented the United States at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Leo Henriquez, G, Green Bay Gamblers

Henriquez delivered a standout season as Green Bay's primary netminder, appearing in 37 games while posting a 2.22 goals-against average, second-best in the USHL, and a league-leading .921 save percentage. The New Hampshire commit finished the year with a 21-9-2-2 record and two shutouts. Henriquez handled a heavy workload, recording 984 saves playing the 10th-most minutes among goalies this season (2,109).

All-USHL Third Team

Blake Zielinski, F, Des Moines Buccaneers

Zielinski finished with 55 points in 53 games on 25 goals and 30 assists, averaging 1.04 points per game in his second USHL season. The Providence commit participated in the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game, ranks 51st among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, and won championships with the U.S. at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge and 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He was named to the 2025 USHL All-Rookie Second Team and won the 2026 Gaudreau Award.

Brent Solomon, F, Sioux Falls Stampede

Solomon posted 53 points in 54 games with 24 goals and 29 assists for a 0.98 point-per-game average. The Champlin, Minn. native, Wisconsin commit, and Detroit Red Wings prospect was especially dangerous on the power play, where he had nine goals and 18 assists. Solomon won a championship with the U.S. at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge.

Jack Hextall, F, Youngstown Phantoms

Hextall recorded 58 points in 59 games on 20 goals and 38 assists, while adding six game-winning goals and finishing with a +8 rating. The Rolling Meadows, Ill. native participated in the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game and ranks 34th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings. The Michigan State commit won gold medals with the U.S. at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and 2024 World Junior A Challenge.

Bode Laylin, D, Tri-City Storm

Ranked 131st among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, Laylin tallied 11 goals and 27 assists for the Storm in his second full USHL season. The St. Thomas commit and St. Michael, Minn. native more than doubled his offensive production from last season, finishing with 38 points, which ranked second on the Storm, and 119 shots, leading Tri-City and finishing with the fourth-most among USHL defensemen.

Garrett Lindberg, D, Fargo Force

Lindberg recorded 24 points in 57 games with six goals and 18 assists in his first USHL season after spending two seasons with the NTDP. The Moorhead, Minn. native and North Dakota commit finished the season with a +20 rating. Lindberg participated in the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game, won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge, and represented the United States at both the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge and 2025 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship.

Michal Pradel, G, Tri-City Storm

Pradel anchored the Storm with a strong season in net, appearing in 38 games while posting a 2.75 goals-against average and .911 save percentage, fourth-best in the league. He finished the year with a 16-16-2-2 record and four shutouts, tying for the league lead in shutouts. The Detroit Red Wings prospect, Colorado College commit, and Slovakia native also ranked among the league leaders in workload, recording 1,004 saves on 1,102 shots faced, showcasing his durability and consistency throughout the season.







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