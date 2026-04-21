Pelletier Named USHL Forward of the Year

Published on April 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - Stars Alternate Captain Alex Pelletier was named the United States Hockey League Forward of the Year by the league on Tuesday afternoon.

Pelletier had a historic season, tallying 48 goals and 37 assists in 59 games to rank first among the league leaders in scoring. His 48-goal season places him second in Stars single-season goal-scoring history and ties him for second-most in league history.

The Boston College commit and West Hartford, Connecticut native averaged 1.44 points per game, the most among skaters who played the full USHL season. His 270 shots led the league by a wide margin, and his +17 rating was second-best among Stars forwards.

"It's obviously cool to get an individual recognition like that." Pelletier said. "Having great teammates and coaching has been so beneficial for me before I head to college next year."

Pelletier is the third Star named USHL Forward of the Year, joining Jason Gregoire (2007-08) and Kevin Roy (2011-12) as other Lincoln forwards to earn the honor.

"Alex had an incredible year and he came back to Lincoln on a mission." Stars Head Coach Rocky Russo said. "We are so proud of Alex for this accomplishment, and very proud of our team for helping him get to this spot."

The Stars return home to the Ice Box on Friday, April 24th for game three of the Western Conference semi-finals as they host the Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2026

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