Stars Sign Cooper Anderson to Tender Agreement

Published on April 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - Lincoln Stars General Manager Nick Fabrizio has announced that the Stars have signed 2006-born defenseman Cooper Anderson to a Phase-II tender agreement.

Anderson, who hails from Des Moines, Iowa, has spent the past two seasons with the Aberdeen Wings of the North-American Hockey League. The towering 6'4 201 pound Defenseman has recorded 67 points over 108 games played in the NAHL.

This season has been especially successful for Anderson, who recorded 50 points (14+36) in 58 games played during the regular season. With his offensive output over the 2026-27 regular season, Anderson set the franchise record for points recorded in a single-season by a Wings defenseman.

"Cooper is a big and smart offensive-minded defenseman with a ton of junior experience." Stars Head Coach Rocky Russo said. "Coach (Scott) Langer has done a great job of helping him develop, and we expect him to be a huge part of our success as a team next season.

Anderson is committed to further his academic and hockey career at Quinnipiac University.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

Stars Sign Cooper Anderson to Tender Agreement - Lincoln Stars

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