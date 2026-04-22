Pelletier Named USHL Player of the Year

Published on April 22, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - Stars Alternate Captain Alex Pelletier was named the United States Hockey League Player of the Year by the league on Wednesday afternoon.

Pelletier had a historic season, tallying 48 goals and 37 assists in 59 games to rank first among the league leaders in scoring. His 48-goal season places him second in Stars single-season goal-scoring history and ties him for second-most in league history.

The Boston College commit and West Hartford, Connecticut native averaged 1.44 points per game, the most among skaters who played the full USHL season. His 270 shots led the league by a wide margin, and his +17 rating was second-best among Stars forwards.

Pelletier is the fifth Star named USHL Player of the Year, joining Chris Fournier (2000-01), Ryan Potulny (2002-03), Jason Gregoire (2007-08) and Kevin Roy (2011-12) as other Lincoln Stars to earn the honor. In addition to his Player of the year nod, Pelletier was also named the USHL's Forward of the Year, and also found himself named first-team all-USHL.

Pelletier and the Stars return home to the Ice Box on Friday, April 24th for game three of the Western Conference semi-finals as they host the Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m. Game four of the series is on Saturday, April 25th at 6:05 p.m.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

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