Tobias Trejbal Named USHL Goalie of the Year

Published on April 22, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Tobias Trejbal of the Youngstown Phantoms has been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Goalie of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

Ranked third among North American goalies on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, Trejbal backstopped Youngstown to an Anderson Cup-winning campaign with one of the top goaltending seasons in the USHL, appearing in 42 games while posting a 2.12 goals-against average, best in the USHL, and a .916 save percentage, which ranked second around the league. The Czechia native and University of Massachusetts commit finished the year with a 30-9-3-0 record and three shutouts, posting the second-most wins among any goalie in the USHL this season.

All end-of-season league award winners were nominated and voted upon by team general managers. Recent winners of the USHL Goalie of the Year award include Yan Shostak (Lincoln Stars), Hampton Slukynsky (Fargo Force), and Jacob Fower (Youngstown Phantoms).







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