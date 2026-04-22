Clark Cup Playoffs Second Round Preview: Series Tied 1-1 Ahead of Games Three & Four in Muskegon

Published on April 22, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs got underway last week, as the #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks traveled to ImOn Arena to face the #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints, and the opening weekend delivered a tale of two very different games.

Friday night's Game 1 was a tightly contested battle, with limited scoring and little margin for error, as the Saints edged out a 2-1 victory. Saturday told a completely different story. The Lumberjacks responded with authority, delivering a dominant 6-2 win to even the series at one game apiece.

Now the series shifts to Trinity Health Arena in Muskegon, where Games 3 and 4 will shape what comes next. One team will punch its ticket to the Eastern Conference Final for the third straight season, while the other will fight to extend the series to a decisive Game 5 back in Dubuque on Tuesday night.

Game One Recap: MKG 1 - DBQ 2

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the #5 Muskegon Lumberjacks and #2 Dubuque Fighting Saints was everything you expect from playoff hockey. Tight, physical, and hard-fought. It took more than 51 minutes for the first goal, but in the end, the Saints emerged with a 2-1 victory.

Melvin Eckman broke the deadlock midway through the third period, finishing off a beautiful setup from Teddy Merrill. The Saints captain carried the puck down the far side and behind the net in the Lumberjacks' zone before slipping a pass into the low slot. Eckman collected it, turned, and fired in one smooth motion to give Dubuque the lead.

With just under two minutes remaining, Xavier Lieb added what appeared to be an insurance goal, converting on a breakaway to make it 2-0. That tally ultimately proved to be the game-winner.

The Lumberjacks pushed back late. With the net empty, they deployed a power-play unit with an extra attacker. Adam Belusko (Kosice, SVK) set up Niles Benson (Tampa, FL) on the near side of the Dubuque zone for a late goal to cut the deficit in half.

Despite the late surge, Muskegon couldn't find the equalizer, and Dubuque took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Game Two Recap: MKG 6 - DBQ 2

In stark contrast to the night before, Game 2 featured offense right from the start, with both teams scoring on their first shots of the game. Michael Barron opened the scoring on the power play to give Dubuque a 1-0 lead, but Anthony Thomas-Maroon (St. Louis, MO) answered quickly to even things up.

Max Cullen (Moorhead, MN) then gave the Lumberjacks their first lead of the series, netting his second goal of the playoffs to make it 2-1 heading into the first intermission. Muskegon built on that momentum in the second period, as Ty Bergeron (Flat Rock, MI) and Chuck Blanchard (West Hartford, CT) each found the back of the net to extend the lead to 4-1.

The third period mirrored the first, with Barron striking early to pull Dubuque back within two. But the Lumberjacks had the final say. Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) and Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) added late goals to put the game out of reach, sealing a commanding 6-2 victory.

Keys to Games Three and Four

1. Goal tending

Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) and Vojtech Hambalek have started the first two games for their respective teams and are expected to get the nod again in Games 3 and 4. In a series this tight, the team that gets the stronger performance in net will likely be the one that advances to the Eastern Conference Final.

2. A Full 60 Minutes

Game 1 slipped away from the Lumberjacks due to a pair of brief lapses. In the playoffs, especially in low-scoring games, even a momentary breakdown can be the difference between moving on and going home. The team that maintains focus and intensity for a full 60 minutes will have the edge.

3. Cooler Heads Prevail

Special teams have played a key role through the first two games. The Lumberjacks currently hold the advantage, converting twice on eight power play opportunities, while Dubuque has one goal on six chances. That said, the Fighting Saints boasted the USHL's top power play during the regular season, so discipline will be critical. Limiting penalties and capitalizing on chances when they arise could ultimately decide the series.

Over the Airwaves

FloHockey is the official live stream partner of the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Follow along all season long on FloHockey, or with a free internet radio feed available on Mixlr and the Lumberjacks Hockey Network, with Voice of the Jacks, Ezra Gennello.

Thirty minutes to puck drop every game day, tune into the Pregame Show on Facebook Live. New for this season, the whole pregame show will be available on FloHockey before all Lumberjacks home games.

Second Round Schedule

Game Three | Fri. April 24 | 7:00 pm ET | Trinity Health Arena | Muskegon, MI

Game Four | Sat. April 25 | 6:00 pm ET | Trinity Health Arena | Muskegon, MI*

Game Five | Tue. April 28 | 8:05 pm ET | ImOn Arena | Dubuque, IA*

*If Necessary







United States Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

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