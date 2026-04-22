Youngstown Phantoms Tender Austin Hall

Published on April 22, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The Youngstown Phantoms have signed Austin Hall, a 5'10", 165-pound forward from Honeybaked 15U AAA to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Hall led his Honeybaked squad with 69 goals and 117 assists in 89 games last season. Additionally, the forward from Livonia, Mich. had 16 goals and 22 assists in the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA) this year, tallying nine points in three MAHA playoff games. Last year, Hall had 46 goals and 88 assists in 70 AAA games for Honeybaked 14U and 32 points in 21 MAHA games.

"Austin is a high-end offensive player who has proven he can perform and produce in the biggest moments," said Phantoms co-General Manager Jason Deskins. "His ability to create offense, his instincts with the puck and his competitiveness make him a great fit for how we want to play. We're excited about his future and what he brings to our group."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Phantoms forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

Hall is the tenth player to sign a USHL Phase I tender agreement this season. Previously signed tenders include: Dominik Bednar (Sioux City Musketeers), Zaac Charbonneau (Muskegon Lumberjacks), Dominik Stefan Domonkos (Tri-City Storm), Liam Fournier (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders), Blake Wilichoski (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders), Chris Pinko (Des Moines Buccaneers), Matty Lynn (Omaha Lancers), Quinn Kaiser (Madison Capitols), and Dylan Delgado (Sioux Falls Stampede).







United States Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2026

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