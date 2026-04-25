Jacks Fall, 5-2, in Game Three. Win Or Go Home Saturday

Published on April 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Clark Cup Playoff hockey returned to Trinity Health Arena on Friday night as the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Dubuque Fighting Saints took to the ice for game three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Despite a late effort in regulation with the net empty, the Lumberjacks fell 5-2 and need a win on Saturday night to keep the season alive.

One goal came in the first period for the Fighting Saints to carry a 1-0 lead back into the locker rooms for the intermission. Michael Barron scored his third goal of the series when he found himself on a breakaway 4:20 into the action.

Coming out of the intermission, the Saints added a goal to make it 2-0. Caden Dabrowski led a rush into the Muskegon zone up the near side of the ice and slid a pass from the bottom of the circle to the top of the crease. The puck bounced off the Jacks goalie and into the back of the back of the net with 9:46 to play in the period.

Keeping the game close, the Jacks responded with a breakaway goal of their own. Gus Thorp (Chippewa Falls, WI) blocked a shot in the Muskegon zone and sent a pass up the middle of the ice to Viktor Norringer (Kungsbacka, SWE) behind the Dubuque defense. Norringer moved the puck to his backhand and roofed a shot for his second goal of the postseason.

With just 17 seconds left in the period, the Saints made it 3-1. Gavin Lock finished off a pretty passing play with a one-timer from the far side of the ice with assists from Lincoln Krizizke and Xavier Lieb. The goal was the game winner after the Jacks made the game interesting with a late goal in the third period.

An insurance marker opened the scoring for the Saints in the third period. 3:26 into the frame, Lieb picked up his second point of the night, his second goal of the series to make it 4-1. Lock picked up the assist for a two-point performance of his own.

Norringer also had a pair of points with a goal and an assist. Norringer held the puck in the far corner of the Dubuque zone and gave it to Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) at the top of the slot. Christ used a screen at the top of the crease to send the puck past the goalie for his second goal of the series.

An empty net goal for Masun Fleece and the Saints put the score out of reach for the Lumberjacks with just 5 seconds left in regulation, and gave the Saints a 5-2 win.

Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) (3-2) earned the loss on his playoff record with 23 saves on 27 shots against. Vojtech Hambalek (2-1) earned the win with 35 saves on 37 shots faced.

Saturday brings game four of the best-of-five series. The Lumberjacks need a win in order to force game five. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Trinity Health Arena. Tickets are available at muskegonlumberjacks.com or by calling 231-799-7000.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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