Six Lumberjacks Named to 2026 NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

Published on April 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Muskegon Lumberjacks are well represented on the NHL Central Scouting's Final Ranking Report ahead of the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft. Two active players, three alumni, and an affiliate player have all caught the eyes of NHL scouts.

Tynan Lawrence

Final - #7

Midterm - #7

Preseason - A

One of the more polarizing prospects in the 2026 draft class, Lawrence started the season on the Lumberjacks' injured reserve thanks to a lower-body injury suffered during the preseason. When he made it into the lineup, Lawrence drove the Muskegon offense with 17 points in 13 games played.

Halfway through the season, Lawrence made the move to the NCAA and Boston University, where he adopted the role of a shutdown, two-way center. Lawrence is regarded as the top center in the draft class and projects to be a future Selke Award winner thanks to his high IQ and motor, allowing him to impact plays at both ends of the ice.

Rudolfs Berzkalns

Final - #30

Midterm - #49

Preseason - C

While the sport of hockey continues to get smaller and faster, physicality still goes a long way, especially with skaters who move better than their size typically allows. Berzkalns dominates the ice with his 6'4, 204-pound frame.

A strong performance at the 2026 World Junior Championships with Team Latvia set the stage for a second-half playoff push and a strong finish to the regular season. Berzkalns was one of the Lumberjacks best players in the first round of the Clark Cup Playoffs and will look to use his size and skill to lead the Jacks to another deep run.

Teddy Lechner

Final - #136

Midterm - #98

Preseason - C

Lechner started the season on the Lumberjacks affiliate list and played in a handful of games before returning to the Academy of Holy Angels in Minnesota High School Hockey. After rejoining Muskegon in the final weeks of the regular season, it became clear that a deep playoff run would need to include the 6'3 defenseman.

The scouting report on Lechner is similar to that of Jacob Slavin, an uber-skilled defenseman who shuts down opposing attacks and can contribute in the offensive zone. Lechner picked up an assist in game one of the Clark Cup Playoffs and will look to see his draft stock rise as he continues to put together strong playoff performances.

Jack Galanek

Final - #203

Midterm - N/A

Preseason - N/A

We're not sure what has kept NHL teams from calling Galanek's name at the draft the last two summers, but that could change for the 2006 birth year, who took the NCAA by storm after helping lead the Lumberjacks to the 2025 Clark Cup.

A defensive-minded center man, Galanek is matched up across from the best players on the opposing team on a nightly basis. Despite that, though, he recorded 24 points in 36 games in his first season at UMass Amherst (HEA).

Luka Radivojevic

Final - #215

Midterm - N/A

Preseason - N/A

One of the more shocking results of the 2025 NHL Draft for the Lumberjacks was not hearing Radivojevic's name called. An undersized, elite-moving defenseman, Radivojevic was a big part of the Lumberjacks' offense last season and is coming off an impressive showing at his 3rd World Junior Championship with Team Slovakia, with 5 points in 4 games.

In a world where NHL GMs are looking for the next Makar, Hughes, or Hutson, one may get him in the late rounds of the 2026 Draft. Radivojevic finished the season at Boston College (HEA) with 16 points in 34 games.

Niklas Aaram-Olsen *International

Final - #15

Midterm - #18

Preseason - B

One of the more NHL-ready players in the draft, Aaram-Olsen has played in 16 SHL games this season, and can be the third Norwegian-born skater ever selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.

Selected by the Lumberjacks in the 2025 Phase II draft, Aaram-Olsen projects to be a strong power forward that can score pretty goals at the NHL level with a play style similar to Nikolaj Ehlers.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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