Tri-City's Pradel Named Finalist for USHL Goaltender of the Year Award

Published on April 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm goaltender Michal Pradel is a finalist for the United States Hockey League's (USHL) Goaltender of the Year Award, the league announced Thursday.

Pradel impressed in his first full regular season of USHL action, tying for first among all league goaltenders in shutouts (4), placing fourth in save percentage (.911) and ranking eighth in goals against average (2.75) across 38 appearances.

The Slovakia native made 40 or more saves in two games this season, topped by a career-high 43 save performance during a January 10 home matchup with Lincoln.

The Colorado College commit saw action with Team Slovakia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minnesota, where he appeared four times. Slovakia was eliminated by Canada in the quarterfinal round.

The 2007-born player picked up USHL All-Rookie Second Team honors last season after logging a 9-4-0 record, 2.41 goals against average, and .899 save percentage in 14 regular season appearances with Tri-City. Pradel made his Storm and USHL debut on February 14, 2025 in a home contest against Sioux City.

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft, Pradel was taken 75th overall.

Leo Henriquez of the Green Bay Gamblers and Tobias Trejbal of the Youngstown Phantoms are also finalists for the award. A winner will be announced Wednesday, April 22.

Arsenii Sergeev was Tri-City's last player to claim USHL Goaltender of the Year honors. Sergeev won the award following the 2021-2022 campaign. A Storm goaltender has received the award in three of the past eight seasons.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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