RoughRiders Sign Phase II Tender Owen McHale for 2026-27 Season

Published on April 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are proud to announce the tender signing of forward Owen McHale for the 2026-27 USHL season.

Owen played this past season for Dexter Southfield School, as well as the Boston Junior Eagles U18 team. McHale led Dexter Southfield School in goals with 18 goals, while recording 18 assists for 36 points. He followed up by pacing the Junior Eagles in the U18 Nationals, finishing 2nd in tournament scoring, registering 5 goals and 6 assists, helping the team to the championship game.

"Owen is a player that has worked hard to improve over the last few seasons," said Head Coach and General Manager Mark Carlson. "Owen plays a hard, physical two-way game. He has the ability to score and creates offense with his passing ability as well. He will fit in nicely with our team."

"The RoughRiders organization is excited to welcome Owen and his family to Ridertown and The Stable. We look forward to helping Owen with his development on and off the ice over the next few seasons."

McHale, a Charlestown, MA native, shared his excitement about joining the RoughRiders: "I want to thank the RoughRiders for this opportunity. I am very excited to be a RoughRider and can't wait to get started with the boys."







United States Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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