Game-Worn White Jersey Auction Live Now
Published on April 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
It's time for our annual Dash online jersey auction!
Now is your chance to own the white, game worn jerseys the players finished the playoffs in.
The auction will end Monday, April 20 at 8:00 PM CST.
Check it out here: https://fans.winwithdash.com/auction/69e16f5784057d0008bd268d
Once the auction closes, RoughRiders staff will reach out regarding pickup. For shipping, please allow 7 to 10 days, and shipping is available within the United States only.
Thank you for your continued support!
United States Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026
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- Game-Worn White Jersey Auction Live Now - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
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