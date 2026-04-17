Game-Worn White Jersey Auction Live Now

Published on April 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







It's time for our annual Dash online jersey auction!

Now is your chance to own the white, game worn jerseys the players finished the playoffs in.

The auction will end Monday, April 20 at 8:00 PM CST.

Check it out here: https://fans.winwithdash.com/auction/69e16f5784057d0008bd268d

Once the auction closes, RoughRiders staff will reach out regarding pickup. For shipping, please allow 7 to 10 days, and shipping is available within the United States only.

Thank you for your continued support!







United States Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.