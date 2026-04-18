Fighting Five: Saints Continue Series against Lumberjacks

Published on April 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The No. 2 Dubuque Fighting Saints host the No. 5 Muskegon Lumberjacks for Game 2 of an Eastern Conference Semifinal series on Saturday night with Dubuque leading the series 1-0.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Rookie Rundown

USHL rookie Xavier Lieb scored the eventual game-winning goal in Friday night's Game 1 win over Muskegon with 1:58 remaining in regulation. In Lieb's first USHL playoff game, the forward scored to extend Dubuque's lead to 2-0 in the third period before Muskegon scored its only goal in a 2-1 game.

Lieb was assisted by defenseman Lincoln Krizizke, also playing his first Clark Cup Playoff game. Lieb scored eight times in the regular season for Dubuque, while Krizizke logged 18 points in his rookie campaign from the Saints' blue line.

2. Saints Stopper

Vojtech Hambálek made 25 saves on 26 shots in Friday's win over the Lumberjacks, keeping up his strong play from the end of the regular season. Hambálek made 27 of 28 stops in his last regular-season appearance against Muskegon on April 3.

Overall, the Dubuque goaltender has a .920 save percentage against the Lumberjacks in five total games over the regular season and playoffs.

3. Tight Tango

In Game 1, the teams were held scoreless through the first 50 minutes of regulation time. The Saints broke through with 9:18 remaining in the third period as Melvin Ekman scored the first goal of the playoffs before Lieb's insurance marker.

Dubuque killed all four penalties it faced in the series opener, helping the Saints to the victory in Game 1. The Saints have stopped 15 of 17 Muskegon power plays overall this season.

4. Home Helpings

The Saints won their final five home games of the regular season and Friday's win counted for a sixth-straight home victory. Dubuque tied with Green Bay for the most home wins in the regular season at 21.

The Saints have won all three home games against Muskegon this season. Dubuque finished the regular season with 5-1 and 7-3 wins over the Lumberjacks on April 3-4.

5. Lumberjack Links

Muskegon's lone goal on Friday came from Niles Benson, his first of the playoffs. Goaltender Carl Axelsson made 17 saves on 19 shots in Friday's game.

After allowing 41 total shots in their first-round series against Cedar Rapids, the Lumberjacks limited the Saints to just 19 shots, tying their lowest total from the regular season.

Saturday's 'Red Out' is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game will also be available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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