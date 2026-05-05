Fighting Saints Complete Phase I of USHL Draft

Published on May 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Fighting Saints selected 15 players in the USHL Phase I Draft on Monday.

The Saints' 2026 Phase I Draft Class was led by Nikolai Zhukov in the first round. Zhukov is a 6-2 defenseman out of Proctor, Minnesota. Zhukov kicked off a draft in which the Saints used 5 of their 15 picks on defensemen.

Dubuque's top-forward selected was Malone Cooney, a two-way forward from the Chicago Mission's 15U AAA squad.

Below is a summary of all of Dubuque's Phase I selections:

Round 1, Pick 13

Nikolai Zhukov

Defense, 6-2, 181 lbs, Proctor, MN, August 30, 2010

2025-26 Team: Hermantown High School (MN)

2025-26 Stats: 22 GP, 3G, 4A, 7P

Quote: "Has great tangibles as a right-shot and is extremely mobile. He was really impressive this year in high school and we are extremely excited to get him." - Dan Shrader, Director of Scouting

Round 2, Pick 28

Malone Cooney

Forward, 5-7, 148 lbs, Park Ridge, IL, April 9, 2010

2025-26 Team: Chicago Mission 15U AAA

2025-26 Stats: 41GP, 20G, 16A, 36P

Quote: "He's a Saint. Our prototypical forward with a great 200-ft game. Undersized, but plays with some pop. He's great along the walls and takes pucks hard to the net. We're really excited about the upside, too" - Andrew Weiss, Director of Player Personnel

Round 3, Pick 43

Cameron Coulter

Forward, 5-6, 158 lbs, Moorhead, MN, June 25, 2010

2025-26 Team: PEL North Stars 15's

2025-26 Stats: 15G, 4A, 19P

Quote: "He's a sturdy, skilled, pace-driving forward who just obliterated the Minnesota Bantam ranks. We really like the U16 team he will play for in Northstar Christian. He has big-time upside." - Dan Shrader, Director of Scouting

Round 4, Pick 58

Colin MacCormack

Defense, 5-9, 151 lbs, Philadelphia, PA, February 4, 2010

2025-26 Team: Woodbridge Wolfpack (15U AAA)

2025-26 Stats: 15GP, 4G, 3A, 7P

Quote: "He is a really intelligent two-way defender. I have always been a big fan of his and I'm excited to add him to this year's draft class." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 5, Pick 73

Porter Matchett

Forward, 6-2, 210 lbs, New York, NY, December 31, 2010

2025-26 Team: Woodbridge Wolfpack (15U AAA)

2025-26 Stats: 14GP, 3G, 3A, 6P

Quote: "He is a huge kid with a huge upside. I just don't think you find a kid with that size in this draft. He is a great kid who plays hard. He's mean, he's tough so we love him." - Doug MacCormack, Scout

Round 6, Pick 88

Mason Stonacek

Defense, 5-9, 164 lbs, Stamford, CT, December 26, 2010

2025-26 Team: Mount St. Charles (15U AAA)

2025-26 Stats: 55GP, 10G, 26A, 36P

Quote: "He is a very offensive defenseman. A really good kid and he comes from a really good family. We're excited to have him. " - Doug MacCormack, Scout

Round 7, Pick 103

Jaxon Hardy

Forward, 5-7, 140 lbs, Proctor, MN, November 22, 2010

2025-26 Team: Proctor High School (MN)

2025-26 Stats: 27GP, 11G, 27A, 38P

Quote: "He is a high-energy forward with lots of skill. He fits the mold of our Fighting Saint forwards that we've seen in the past who play a lot bigger than their size." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 8, Pick 118

Patrick Taylor

Forward, 5-7, 134 lbs, Lake Forest, IL, November 22, 2010

2025-26 Team: Windy City Storm (15U AAA)

2025-26 Stats: 53GP, 40G, 64A, 104P

Quote: "He has super high-end skill, plays a good pace and has been a high-end kid for the last four years. I think with a potential growth spurt, he can be even more high-end. We're really excited." - Andrew Weiss, Director of Player Personnel

Round 9, Pick 133

Brodie Anderson

Defense, 5-9, 154 lbs, Wayland, MA, May 7, 2010

2025-26 Team: Cushing Academy Prep

2025-26 Stats: 28GP, 3G, 9A, 12P

Quote: "Brodie is an excellent kid. He has a high hockey IQ and we expect him to be a heck of a hockey player in the USHL." - Doug MacCormack, Scout

Round 10, Pick 148

Matthew Sarno

Defense, 5-10, 134 lbs, Eden Prairie, MN, September 26, 2010

2025-26 Team: MN Lakers 15U AAA

2025-26 Stats: 19GP, 1G, 3A, 4P

Quote: "Matthew is an extremely athletic and elegant skater. We're extremely excited about the offensive upside that he presents. He will be in a great developmental environment at Eden Prairie High School and we look forward to working with him." - Dan Shrader, Director of Scouting

Round 11, Pick 162

Ethan Machado

Forward, 5-8, 165 lbs, Wayland, MA, September 7, 2010

2025-26 Team: Cushing Academy Prep

2025-26 Stats: 30GP, 2G, 4A, 6P

Quote: "We love his speed and compete. I have known him for a long time. He works extremely hard. He's a great kid on and off the ice and we expect big things." - Doug MacCormack, Scout

Round 12, Pick 176

Miras Zhumabay

Forward, 6-0, 154 lbs, Astana, KAZ, June 10, 2010

2025-26 Team: Pittsburgh Penguins Elite (15U AAA)

2025-26 Stats: 54GP, 22G, 36A, 58P

Quote: "He is a really smart two-way center. I have a lot of experience with him in Pittsburgh. I think he has a really high upside." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 13, Pick 189

Alec Walker

Forward, 6-5, 181 lbs, Lithia, FL, April 8, 2010

2025-26 Team: Florida Alliance (15s AAA)

2025-26 Stats: 51GP, 33G, 31A, 64P

Quote: "We see Alec as a high-end prospect with NHL Draft pick potential. Hoping to have the chance to develop him. Great young man from a great family and we hope to work with him in the future." - Doug MacCormack, Scout

Round 14, Pick 201

George Majic

Forward, 5-6, 135 lbs, Toronto, ON, November 23, 2010

2025-26 Team: Upper Canada College (U16 AAA)

2025-26 Stats: 59GP, 13G, 30A, 43P

Quote: "He is a really smart, crafty player who makes the other players better. Lots of room for development and growth." - Trevor Edwards, General Manager

Round 15, Pick 211

Cael Sloan

Forward, 5-2, Wayzata, MN, December 23, 2010

2025-26 Team: Wayzata Bantam

2025-26 Stats: 52GP, 29G, 35A, 64P

Quote: "He is a dynamic skater and we are really excited to work with him." - Dan Shrader, Director of Scouting

The Fighting Saints will complete the 2026 USHL Draft Process on Tuesday with the Phase II Draft beginning at 11 a.m. CT.







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