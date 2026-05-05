Muskegon Lumberjacks 2026 Phase I Draft Recap

Published on May 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The next generation of Muskegon Lumberjacks talent joined the organization Monday evening through the USHL Draft. The annual two-day event features two phases: Phase I is reserved for first-year eligible players (2010 birth years), while Phase II allows teams to select any player eligible for USHL competition.

Round 1, Pick #9 - Zaac Charbonneau (Tender)

Already committed to the Lumberjacks via a tender agreement signed in December 2025, Zaac Charbonneau headlines the class. The Gatineau, Quebec native starred at Mount St. Charles Academy, totaling 102 points (51 goals, 51 assists) in 50 15U AAA games.

Charbonneau is regarded as a big-bodied power forward who impacts the game with physicality and high-end hockey sense. "Zaac possesses a really high hockey IQ and plays a very mature, physical game as a skilled power forward," said Head Coach Colten St. Clair.

Round 3, Pick #39 - Christian Connors

Muskegon added size and skill to the blue line with Christian Connors of the Madison Capitols 15U AAA. The 6'1" defenseman recorded 33 points in 55 games, showing strong offensive instincts from the back end.

Round 4, Pick #54 - Landon Sampair

Forward Landon Sampair arrives from Hill-Murray School after an impressive Minnesota high school season, posting 37 points (17g, 20a) in 27 games.

Round 5, Pick #69 - Kasen Walsh

The Lumberjacks returned to defense with Kasen Walsh, a 6'2" blueliner from Noble & Greenough School. Walsh brings size, leadership, and a strong presence along the blue line.

Round 6, Pick #84 - John Foye

From New Jersey, John Foye joins the Jacks after playing for the Woodbridge Wolfpack and Don Bosco Prep. Despite being undersized, Foye's hockey IQ and two-way ability project him as a high-end center.

Round 7, Pick #99 - Shea Henriksen

Defenseman Shea Henriksen adds reliability to the back end. A strong two-way player, he controls the middle of the ice and helps drive possession in the offensive zone.

Round 8, Pick #114 - Luca Filiagi

The Lumberjacks continued their pipeline from Bishop Kearney, selecting forward Luca Filiagi. A highly skilled offensive player, Filiagi recorded 80 points in 61 15U AAA games.

Round 8, Pick #117 - Cash McElmurry

Michigan native Cash McElmurry (HoneyBaked Hockey Club) brings energy and scoring touch. He tallied 89 points (54g, 35a) in 89 15U AAA games, excelling at puck possession and finishing.

Round 9, Pick #129 - Anton Toivola Henriksson

Muskegon's first international selection, Anton Toivola Henriksson, already has experience at the U16, U18, and U20 levels despite being just 15. At 6'6", 214 pounds, he offers a rare combination of size and readiness.

Round 11, Pick #158 - Lucas Andrejko

Forward Lucas Andrejko, captain of Czechia's U16 National Team, brings high-end skill and production. He recorded 58 points (25g, 33a) in 32 U17 games with HC Dynamo Pardubice.

Round 12, Pick #172 - Tobiáš Ořechovský Goaltender Tobias Ořechovský continues the organization's strong tradition in net. The Czech-born netminder joins a lineage that includes Joey Daccord (SEA), Devin Cooley (CGY), and Brandon Bussi (CAR), all of whom have reached the NHL.

Round 13, Pick #185 - Kolby Chiodo

Minnesota native Kolby Chiodo is a smart, creative forward who excels at generating offensive opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Round 14, Pick #197 - Jett Zimont

Another Mount St. Charles product, Jett Zimont, skated alongside Charbonneau this season. The Scottsdale, Arizona native recorded 61 points (26g, 35a) in 64 games.

Round 14, Pick #207 - David Jahn

Defenseman David Jahn reunites with Orechovsky after playing together on Czech national teams and with HC Pardubice. Jahn posted 29 points (4g, 25a) in 39 U17 games.

Round 15, Pick #216 - Jakub Pecha

With their final Phase I selection, the Lumberjacks chose Jakub Pecha from Nitra, Slovakia. Pecha played across U16, U18, and U20 levels, recording 24 points (8g, 16a) in 41 U18 games.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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