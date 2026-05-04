Fighting Saints Make Draft Day Transactions

Published on May 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Fighting Saints have acquired 2009-born defenseman Jacoby Palmer and a 2027 Phase II seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2026 Phase II third-round pick.

Palmer stands at 6-1, 176 and hails from Holden, Massachusetts. Palmer was a 2025 Phase I sixth-round pick by Des Moines in last year's draft. Palmer has been assigned to the Fighting Saints Affiliate List.

This season, the defenseman skated in 33 games for the Woodbridge Wolfpack 16U AAA squad, totaling nine goals and 27 points from the blue line. Last season, he recorded 51 points in 57 games for the Long Island Gulls 15U AAA team while serving as an assistant captain.

Dubuque completed two other transactions on Monday as well. The Saints and Waterloo Black Hawks completed a January 7th trade that sent Hayden and James Russell to Waterloo in exchange for affiliates Kyle Delaney and Ryan Hecker. The Fighting Saints also received future considerations in the deal that were announced on Monday. To complete the deal, the Saints acquired forward Travis Lefere from Waterloo.

Lefere skated in 56 games for the Black Hawks this season, scoring eight goals and 15 points in Waterloo. Lefere is committed to Miami University and was a 2023 Phase I third-round pick by Waterloo.

In addition to finishing that trade with Waterloo, the Saints traded affiliate Evan Jones to Sioux City in exchange for a 2027 Phase II eighth-round pick.

The 2026 USHL Phase I Draft begins at 5 p.m. CT on Monday. All information can be found on the Saints social media channels.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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