Saints Fall Short in Eastern Conference Semifinals

Published on April 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints dropped Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals 6-1 to the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Tuesday night.

The Fighting Saints opened the scoring just after nine minutes into regulation as Luke Brierley poked in the rebound from his original shot against Muskegon goaltender Carl Axelsson. Just 1:19 later, however, the Lumberjacks tied the game on a deflection by Carter Sanderson.

The Lumberjacks goal started a stretch of six unanswered goals by the Lumberjacks, who took the series three games to two despite scoring first in just one of the five games.

Adam Belusko gave the Lumberjacks a 2-1 lead early in the second before Melvin Novotny scored his only goal of the series to put Muskegon ahead 3-1 later in the middle frame.

With a two goal deficit, the Fighting Saints couldn't muster any momentum in the third period, finishing the final frame with just two shots on goal. The Saints finished the game with 20 shots, the third time in the series Dubuque recorded 20 or fewer shots on goal.

The Saints finished the series with two power-play goals on 15 chances after leading the USHL with a 27.8% power play in the regular season.

After 40 regular-season wins and a pair of playoff victories, the Fighting Saints season came to an end with the Game 5 defeat to Muskegon.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.