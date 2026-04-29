Steel Sign Harrison Smith to Phase II Tender Agreement

Published on April 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel announced Wednesday the signing of forward Harrison Smith of the Maryland Black Bears in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) to a USHL Phase II tender agreement for the 2026-2027 season.

The signing of Smith replaces the Steel's first round pick in Phase II of the USHL Draft, scheduled to take place on May 5.

A dynamic forward from Wellington, Florida, Smith led the NAHL in points (96) and assists (72) during the 2025-2026 regular season, tallying nine more points than the next-highest scorer. He is one of just three skaters in the NAHL who have recorded at least 90 points in a season in the last ten years.

Smith's 72 assists during the regular season tied the fourth-most in NAHL history. He currently has the third-most points in the NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs, recording ten points with the second-most assists (9) in three playoff games, a playoff-leading 3.33 point per game pace.

"Harrison is a gifted offensive player with excellent vision and IQ," said Steel General Manager Bobby Goepfert. "He's a fierce competitor who loves to win and is having a terrific season in Maryland. We are extremely happy to have him in our organization and excited to work with him to take his game to the next level."

In his second season in the NAHL this year, Smith was held off the scoresheet just five times in 49 games. He had point streaks of 12, 14, and 15 games during the year, and was named East Division Star of the Week twice. Smith recorded multi-point performances in 32 games during the season and had a stretch of seven consecutive multi-point games from Jan. 30 to Feb. 28 that saw him record 15 points (3G-12A).

Smith became Maryland's all-time points leader on January 2, 2026, after eclipsing the previously held mark of 111 points and totaled 148 points in two seasons in Maryland. His 115 assists are also an all-time franchise record, 48 more than the previously held record, and his 1.48 points per game clip is a franchise best. The Floridian set single-season records for Maryland in points and assists during his outstanding 2025-2026 campaign.

The year prior in Maryland was also productive for Smith, who scored at a point per game pace in his first season in the NAHL and committed to Sacred Heart University in November 2024. In 55 games, Smith potted 55 points (9G-46A) and had a +20 rating. He led the Black Bears power play unit with 17 power play points and had the sixth-most power play assists (16) in the league. Smith appeared in three USHL games with Youngstown that year, registering two assists.

Before his two seasons in the NAHL, Smith dominated AAA play with his respective teams, starting with the Florida Alliance 16U AAA team, where he served as an alternate captain, producing 85 points (30G-55A) in 52 games. Smith went to Team Maryland in the 2023-2024 season and amassed 107 points (34G-73A) in 56 games.

This season, the USHL introduced a new rule allowing teams to tender a player outside the 2010 birth year in place of their Phase II 1st Round pick.

The 2026 USHL Phase I Draft is scheduled for Monday, May 4, and Phase II is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5.

Season ticket memberships for the Chicago Steel's inaugural 2026-2027 season at USG Arena inside Blackhawks Ice Center presented by Fifth Third Bank are on sale now. More information regarding premium seating areas, special ticket packages, and more will be released soon.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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