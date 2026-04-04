Kazda Scores Twice as Steel Defeat U18s, 5-2

Published on April 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL -- The Chicago Steel (27-26-6-2, 62 pts.) scored four straight goals over 18 minutes of game action and rode an outstanding performance in net by Veeti Louihvarra to down the USA Hockey NTDP U18 (16-40-3-2, 37 pts.) 5-2 at Fox Valley Ice Arena Friday night.

Timo Kazda scored twice as the Steel ended a four-game home losing streak and won their second consecutive game overall.

Chicago will play its final game at Fox Valley Ice Arena Saturday night against the NTDP U17 team.

In one of the team's finest performances of the season, James Scantlebury started the scoring for Chicago just over one minute into the game with his 16th goal of the season. Kazda scored his 19th and 20th goals.

Dallas Vieau scored his 19th goal, and Cade Strom potted his first goal with the Steel. Louhivaara stopped 30 of 32 shots to record his 12th win of the season.

Early in the opening period of Friday's contest, Louhivaara made a sensational glove stop on Michael Berchild after the NTDP forward had an open look on a cross-crease feed.

Following a giveaway behind the NTDP net moments later, Adyn Merrick whipped a pass into the slot that ramped off a stick to Scantlebury, who fired past NTDP goalie Luke Carrithers to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.

The U18s went to the power play five minutes into the period, and Wyatt Cullen nearly tied the game after dangling through the Steel defense after a great keep at the line.

Minutes later, Louhivaara again dazzled with a pad save on a cross-ice feed. Chicago killed the remainder of the penalty to stay in front.

Later in the period, Sammy Nelson found himself alone in the slot for a Grade-A chance, but he wired a shot off the right post.

With just under three minutes left in the period, Berchild received a feed in the slot from Nick Bogas and wristed a shot past Louhivaara to tie the game at 1-1.

Shortly after, Scantlebury lobbed a shot on goal that bounced off Carrithers and into the air.

Kazda tracked the shot the entire way and batted the airborne puck past the NTDP netminder to give Chicago the lead back, 2-1.

Patrick Tolan almost gave Chicago a two-goal lead with under one minute left on a look at the faceoff circles, but Carrithers blocked it aside.

Shots favored the NTDP 13-12 after the opening period.

At 3:14 of the middle frame, Patrick Tolan feathered a pass to the right wing that was shoveled on goal by Vieau. The puck bounced into the air behind Carrithers, crossing the goal line to give the Steel a 3-1 lead.

Later in the period, Dayne Beuker sprinted down the left wing and snapped a shot on goal, but Louhivaara met it with an authoritative left pad stop.

Halfway through the second period, Brady Knowling entered the game in net for the NTDP.

One of the first chances Knowling faced ended in a goal when Brady Kudrick sprung Strom for a break. Strom fought through heavy stick checks by an NTDP defender and muscled a shot past Knowling, making it 4-1 Steel.

Just under two minutes later, Kazda potted his second goal of the night on a blistering snipe from the left faceoff circle to give the Steel a 5-1 advantage.

The NTDP led in shots 21-19 heading to the third frame.

Nolan Fitzhenry had an opportunity just above the blue paint in the third period, but Louhivaara made a right toe stop to cap off an impressive sequence of saves.

The NTDP's Brayden Willis potted a goal late in the third, but Chicago coasted to the win.

Chicago will play its final game at Fox Valley Ice Arena on Saturday, April 4 against the USA Hockey NTDP U17 team on Fan Appreciation Night with a Team Photo Giveaway presented by Minuteman Press.

Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game for a brief ceremony to celebrate the team's time in the Fox Valley, followed by a post-game skate.

Tickets for the final Steel home game are on sale now starting at just $10.

Season ticket memberships for the Chicago Steel's 2026-2027 inaugural season at USG Arena at Blackhawks Ice Center are on sale now. Memberships start as low as just $15 per game.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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